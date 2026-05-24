PAS reevaluating relations with Bersatu: paving way for Hamzah to join PN

An analyst believes that PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang's statement that his party is reassessing its relations with Bersatu is to pave the way for Hamzah Zainudin and his supporters to be admitted into Perikatan Nasional.

Petal_Jaya: An analyst believes that PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang 's statement that his party is reassessing its relations with Bersatu is to pave the way for Hamzah Zainudin and his supporters to be admitted into Perikatan Nasional .

Hadi did not rule out the possibility of PAS contesting the next general election (GE16) without Bersatu following what he termed as a series of 'unsatisfactory' moves by the party, including how it blocked efforts to bring more Malay-Muslim parties into PN. Ahmad Zaharuddin Sani Ahmad Sabri of Global Asia Consulting said PAS likely believes that Hamzah would strengthen PN's grassroots support, given his experience as a political strategist and in federal administration.

Not many Bersatu leaders can boast of having the same credentials, he said.

'Hadi's criticism is not a normal reprimand. It is apparent that he does not like the idea of Bersatu trying to control who joins PN. He wants to open the door for Hamzah's bloc, who are perceived as having greater political strategy prowess, to be admitted into PN,' he told FMT





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PAS Bersatu Hamzah Zainudin Perikatan Nasional Abdul Hadi Awang Political Strategist Federal Administration Bersatu Leaders

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