PAS President Confirms Meeting with UMNO Leadership Amid Calls for Muafakat Nasional 2.0

PAS President Abdul Hadi Awang confirmed a meeting between party leaders and UMNO counterparts, fueling speculation about the revival of the Malay political pact Muafakat Nasional. The meeting took place during UMNO's Political Bureau session in Kuala Lumpur. Deputy PAS President Tuan Ibrahim had earlier called for renewed Malay-Muslim unity ahead of possible state elections.

PAS President Abdul Hadi Awang confirmed that leaders from his party and UMNO held a meeting last night, amid growing calls to revive the Muafakat Nasional (MN) 2.0 alliance.

Speaking after delivering a sermon at the Rusila Mosque in Marang today, Hadi described the encounter as a routine meeting and declined to provide details on the location or agenda. He stated, I was informed of the meeting but was not involved. Earlier, a photograph circulated on social media showing PAS Vice President Idris Ahmad arriving at a hotel in Kuala Lumpur where UMNO's Political Bureau meeting was taking place.

This sparked speculation that the two sides are discussing a renewed political pact to strengthen Malay-Muslim unity. The development comes as Deputy PAS President Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man recently argued for reviving the collaboration between the two Malay parties, emphasizing the need for a united front to navigate the changing political landscape ahead of possible state elections.

The Johor state assembly dissolution, which may be followed by other states, presents an opportunity to restore Malay-Islamic and Bumiputera political strength, he said. The meeting marks the first known high-level contact between PAS and UMNO since they split ahead of the 2022 general election, when PAS chose to ally with Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia under the Perikatan Nasional coalition.

Political analysts view the move as a strategic calculation to counter the dominance of Pakatan Harapan and Barisan Nasional, which currently leads the federal government. Some observers suggest that a revived Muafakat Nasional could reshape Malaysia's political dynamics, particularly in the predominantly Malay heartland states such as Kelantan, Terengganu, Kedah, and Perlis. While both parties have expressed openness to re-engagement, internal tensions remain.

UMNO leaders have warned against any collaboration with Bersatu, which is seen as a rival for the Malay vote. Meanwhile, PAS faces pressure from its grassroots to maintain a unified Malay front without alienating its base. The outcome of these discussions could influence coalition alignments in upcoming state elections and potentially the next general election. Hadi emphasized that the meeting was not extraordinary but part of ongoing political dialogue among Malay parties.

The talks are still at an early stage, with no definitive decision made yet on forming MN 2.0, a fact that tempers expectations of an immediate alliance. As the two largest Malay political organizations, PAS and UMNO together command significant support among the Malay electorate. Their partnership has historically been potent, but differences over ideology and coalition strategy have often hindered lasting cooperation. The current move suggests a pragmatic approach to electoral survival rather than an ideological reunion.

Political commentators point out that any formal alliance would require delicate negotiations over seat distribution and policy positions, especially in light of the different coalition arrangements each party currently belongs to. UMNO is part of the Barisan Nasional coalition, while PAS is firmly entrenched in Perikatan Nasional. Bridging this gap will be a major challenge, but the shared interest in preserving Malay political dominance may provide an incentive for compromise.

The meeting between PAS and UMNO leaders has thus opened a new chapter in Malaysia's political landscape, characterized by shifting alliances and the persistent search for a stable Malay political hegemony. With the specter of snap elections looming, both parties are positioning themselves to maximize their electoral prospects while maintaining their ideological identities. The coming weeks will reveal whether this exploratory meeting leads to concrete steps toward a formalized cooperation or remains a tactical maneuver





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