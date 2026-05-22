PAS Issues Gag Order on Alliance Developments

PAS has issued a gag order prohibiting its leaders and members from making statements or comments on 'current developments involving other parties'. The order comes after PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang announced the party is reassessing its alliance with Bersatu.

PAS has issued a gag order prohibiting its leaders and members from making statements or comments on 'current developments involving other parties'. The order, issued by PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan, states that all members are not permitted to issue any statement on these developments unless they obtain 'special permission' from the leadership.

Takiyuddin urged the party members to remain calm and allow the party president, Abdul Hadi Awang, and the leadership to manage the situation. He did not elaborate on the 'current developments' but the order comes after Hadi announced that PAS is reassessing its alliance with Bersatu. Hadi stated that the party is considering contesting the next general election (GE16) without Bersatu, citing a series of actions by Bersatu that his party found unsatisfactory.

These actions include Bersatu's assemblymen backing down after initially agreeing to align with Umno to form a new state government in Negeri Sembilan





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PAS Bersatu Abdul Hadi Awang Gag Order GE16 Alliance Negeri Sembilan

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