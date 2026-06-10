PAS Ends Bersatu Ties to Pursue Broader Muslim Unity

PAS leaders have justified the party's decision to sever ties with Bersatu, emphasizing their commitment to Muslim unity through new political alliances. They cite Bersatu's resistance to broader coalition inclusion as a key factor.

In a significant political shift, the leadership of Parti Amanah Negara ( PAS ) has publicly defended its recent decision to terminate cooperation with the Malaysian United Indigenous Party ( Bersatu ), framing the move as essential for achieving broader Muslim unity.

The announcement, made by several top PAS figures, underscores the party's willingness to explore new political partnerships despite potential short-term unpopularity. Central to the rationale is the belief that Bersatu's opposition to the inclusion of other parties within the Perikatan Nasional coalition has hindered progress toward a more unified Muslim political front. PAS Youth Chief Afnan Hamimi Taib Azamudden articulated the party's stance, stating that the choice between





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PAS Bersatu Perikatan Nasional Muslim Unity Malaysian Politics

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