PAS Election Director Sanusi Nor Confirms Simultaneous State Elections in Perikatan Nasional-led States with GE16

PAS election director Sanusi Nor confirmed that the Perikatan Nasional-led states of Terengganu, Kelantan, Kedah, and Perlis are expected to hold their state elections simultaneously with the 16th general election (GE16). The Kedah menteri besar added that the matter was discussed with Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who agreed with PN’s plan. PAS-led states of Kedah, Kelantan, and Terengganu, as well as Pakatan Harapan-led states of Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, and Penang, did not hold their state elections concurrently with the 15th general election (GE15) in November 2022. Instead, they held their state assembly elections in August 2023. While there has been speculation of a snap GE16 later this year, Johor and Negeri Sembilan are holding their state elections on July 11 and Aug 1, respectively. Sanusi confident of clean sweep in Kedah

The Perikatan Nasional -led states of Terengganu, Kelantan, Kedah , and Perlis are expected to hold their state elections simultaneously with the 16th general election ( GE16 ), says PAS election director Sanusi Nor.

The Kedah menteri besar added that the matter was discussed with Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who agreed with PN’s plan. PAS-led states of Kedah, Kelantan, and Terengganu, as well as Pakatan Harapan-led states of Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, and Penang, did not hold their state elections concurrently with the 15th general election (GE15) in November 2022. Instead, they held their state assembly elections in August 2023.

While there has been speculation of a snap GE16 later this year, Johor and Negeri Sembilan are holding their state elections on July 11 and Aug 1, respectively. Sanusi confident of clean sweep in Keda





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Perikatan Nasional State Elections Simultaneous GE16 Kedah PAS Pakatan Harapan Johor Negeri Sembilan

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