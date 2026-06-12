PAS Denies Blocking Other Parties from Joining Perikatan Nasional, Accuses Bersatu of Obstruction

PAS President Abdul Hadi Awang has denied that his party is preventing other groups from entering the Perikatan Nasional coalition, instead pointing to Bersatu as the party resisting such additions. The exchange of allegations highlights internal tensions within PN regarding seat allocation and the inclusion of Parti Pejuang Tanah Air, with each side trading blame over decisions made in previous Supreme Council meetings.

MARANG: The PAS party has denied that it is blocking the entry of other parties into the Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition, instead accusing Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia ( Bersatu ) of doing so.

PAS President Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang stated that PAS agrees to the inclusion of other parties, including Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang), but Bersatu wants them to remain outside the coalition and only provide support from the outside.

"That is not true (that PAS is blocking other parties from joining PN). We wanted to submit names, we agreed, but Bersatu did not agree. They wanted them to sit outside only. So supporters from outside," he said after delivering a duha prayer lecture at Masjid Rusila here today.

He was responding to allegations made by Bersatu's Information Chief, Datuk Tun Faisal Ismail Aziz, that Bersatu is not preventing any other party from joining PN, as claimed by PAS Deputy President Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man. Tun Faisal reportedly said that Tuan Ibrahim, as the Deputy Chairman of PN, would be aware of why the PN Supreme Council earlier agreed to allow...

He stated that PAS leaders in the previous PN Supreme Council meeting were alleged to have disagreed to allocate seats to Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang) for contesting in certain states.

"It was not the Bersatu leaders who said do not give Pejuang a chance to contest in our state because seats are already full. It was also not Bersatu leaders who told Pejuang to contest in Selangor, but PAS leaders," he added. The political dynamics within the PN coalition are under scrutiny as component parties navigate seat allocation and partnerships ahead of potential elections. PAS's stance emphasizes its openness to coalition expansion while shifting responsibility for any restrictions onto Bersatu.

The exchange highlights underlying tensions regarding the role of smaller parties like Pejuang within the alliance. Observers note that such public disagreements could impact the coalition's unity and electoral strategy. The statements from both sides suggest a complex negotiation process over political representation and influence. The situation reflects broader challenges in Malay-led coalitions as they balance internal power-sharing with external alliances.

The focus on seat distribution in states like Selangor indicates strategic considerations for upcoming contests. The role of the PN Supreme Council in making such decisions remains pivotal, with each party advocating for its interests. The public nature of these remarks serves to position each party favorably among its supporters while negotiating coalition terms. The denial by PAS directly counters claims about its supposed exclusivity, aiming to maintain its image as an inclusive partner.

Meanwhile, Bersatu's counter-allegations point to PAS as the obstacle, revealing deeper rifts over coalition management. The involvement of Pejuang, a newer party, adds another layer as it seeks to establish its electoral footprint. The political maneuvering underscores the high stakes of coalition politics in Malaysia's evolving landscape. All parties are keen to present a united front while jockeying for advantageous positions.

The statements made at the mosque gathering and through official channels reflect careful messaging aimed at both internal and external audiences. The debate over who is responsible for limiting participation highlights the fragility of coalition agreements. Observers will watch how these disputes are resolved ahead of any dissolution of parliament or state assemblies. The coalition's ability to manage these tensions will be tested as electoral preparations intensify.

The interchange also raises questions about the future composition of PN and its capacity to accommodate diverse political entities. The emphasis on historical decisions within the Supreme Council suggests that these issues have been simmering for some time. The public airing of these disagreements may be a tactic to pressure opponents into concessions. Each side is framing the narrative to avoid blame for any potential fragmentation.

The statements provide insight into the intricate power dynamics that define Malaysia's coalition politics. The ongoing dialogue will likely continue as parties seek to align their strategies for the next electoral cycle. The focus on procedural aspects like seat allocation underscores the technical yet contentious nature of coalition building. The involvement of religious institutions as venues for political messaging also signals the intertwining of faith and politics in the region.

The detailed recollections of past meetings serve to substantiate each party's claims. The lack of a clear resolution in the public remarks indicates that negotiations are still ongoing behind the scenes. The political community and voters will be attentive to how these internal disputes are settled. The coalition's credibility may hinge on its ability to present a cohesive platform despite these frictions.

The statements reflect the high-stakes environment as Malaysia's political landscape remains fluid and competitive. The interplay between PAS, Bersatu, and Pejuang will be a key factor in shaping the opposition's prospects. The emphasis on external support versus full membership reveals different visions of coalition solidarity. The debate also touches on broader themes of representation and inclusivity within political alliances.

The use of media to convey these positions amplifies their impact on public perception. The situation exemplifies how coalition politics often involves both cooperation and competition among partners. The ongoing narrative will evolve as each party continues to assert its stance in the lead-up to elections. The intricacies of the PN coalition's internal workings are now more visible through this public dispute.

The statements highlight the importance of leadership decisions in determining the coalition's trajectory. The references to specific states like Selangor indicate targeted electoral strategies. The back-and-forth between PAS and Bersatu demonstrates the fluidity of political alliances in Malaysia. The denial and counter-allegations form a crucial part of the coalition's internal discourse.

The role of the Supreme Council as a decision-making body is central to understanding the conflict. The public nature of these remarks suggests an attempt to sway undecided voters and party members. The complexity of the issues at hand requires careful analysis beyond surface-level claims. The political implications extend to the broader opposition camp's unity.

The interplay of personalities and institutional roles adds depth to the narrative. The statements made today will likely be dissected by analysts and party strategists alike. The evolving story underscores the dynamic nature of Malaysia's party politics





UMonline / 🏆 27. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

PAS Bersatu Perikatan Nasional PN Pejuang Coalition Seat Allocation Abdul Hadi Awang Tun Faisal Ismail Aziz Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Thirteen MPs demand Bersatu's exit from Perikatan Nasional over coalition breakdownA group of thirteen Malaysian MPs have publicly called for Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia to leave the Perikatan Nasional coalition, citing repeated breaches of unity and the misuse of internal discipline to silence dissent.

Read more »

Thirteen Bersatu MPs Demand Party's Expulsion from Perikatan Nasional CoalitionA group of thirteen current and suspended Bersatu MPs have issued a joint statement calling for the party's removal from the Perikatan Nasional opposition coalition, citing leadership arrogance, ignored internal concerns, and the misuse of disciplinary mechanisms as key reasons.

Read more »

Bersatu Denies Blocking Other Parties From Joining Perikatan NasionalBersatu Information Chief Datuk Tun Faisal Ismail Aziz refuted claims by Pas Deputy President Tuan Ibrahim, asserting that Bersatu is not preventing other parties from joining Perikatan Nasional and highlighting that Pas leaders were those who restricted Pejuang from contesting in certain states.

Read more »

We are the biggest party in Perikatan: PAS leader tells BersatuJune 11 (Reuters) - American ⁠Ja'Kobe Tharp broke the 110 metres hurdles ⁠world record with a blistering time of 12.75 ‌seconds at the NCAA outdoor track and field championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, on Wednesday.

Read more »