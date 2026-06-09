PAS Cuts Ties with Bersatu Citing Prioritization of Group Interests Over Ummah Unity

PAS has ended its political cooperation with Bersatu, accusing the latter of blocking the path to ummah unity by prioritizing group interests. The decision, announced by PAS Youth chief Afnan Hamimi, reflects the party's long-standing commitment to unity over narrow factionalism.

The Malaysian political landscape has witnessed a significant shift as the Islamic Party of Malaysia ( PAS ) has decided to sever its political cooperation with the Malaysian United Indigenous Party (PPBM or Bersatu ).

According to the head of the PAS Youth wing, Afnan Hamimi Taib Azamudden, the primary reason for this decision is Bersatu's prioritization of group interests over the unity of the Muslim community (ummah). He stated that if PAS continued its alliance with Bersatu, it would only serve to protect the interests of a specific faction rather than the broader Muslim community.

He criticized Bersatu for refusing to allow other parties to join the Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition, whereas PAS believes that accepting new parties would facilitate the path towards ummah unity.

'This path is being blocked by Bersatu. It is clear that they prioritize group interests over the interests of the ummah. Bersatu's attitude and behavior in many previous political crises have shown that they prioritize certain groups,' Afnan said in a statement today. He explained that PAS had given long and careful consideration, holding multiple meetings before arriving at this decision.

If the path to unity is obstructed, PAS felt it had no choice but to end cooperation with those blocking it. Afnan further elaborated that since the existing path could not achieve the goal of unity, PAS needed to explore alternative routes, though the destination remains the same: ummah unity. He emphasized that unity serves as the foundational strength to combat and resist the damage that Pakatan Harapan (PH) has been inflicting since coming to power.

He drew a parallel to PAS's previous decision to end cooperation with the Democratic Action Party (DAP) in the Pakatan Rakyat coalition, when DAP blocked the implementation of Islamic law in Kelantan and Terengganu.

'PAS took a firm decision then to cancel cooperation with DAP,' he recalled. Afnan noted that ummah unity was once achieved when PAS cooperated with UMNO in the Muafakat Nasional (MN) agreement. Although MN only lasted partially, the unity path was continued by PAS within PN.

The Alor Setar Member of Parliament stated that even though the path chosen by PAS is more challenging, it will not hinder the party's main agenda of ummah unity, and this distinguishes PAS's style of politics from other parties.

'Other parties engage in politics solely for their own group interests. How many seats they can get, what positions are offered. Everything revolves around what they can gain personally and what they need to do to keep getting those gains. That is all.

PAS engages in politics by considering the gains and losses for Islam and the Malays. If it benefits Islam and benefits the Malays as the majority race, then PAS will go that way, even if the road is longer and full of thorns,' he said. This decision marks a critical juncture in Malaysian politics, as PAS and Bersatu were key components of the PN coalition. The split could reshape alliances and affect the political stability of the ruling coalition.

Political analysts view this move as PAS's strategic repositioning to maintain its Islamic credentials and appeal to its conservative base, especially in the lead-up to future elections. The party's insistence on ummah unity may open doors for new alignments, possibly with other Islamist or Malay-centric parties.

Meanwhile, Bersatu has yet to officially respond to PAS's decision, but sources indicate that the party is disappointed and plans to focus on strengthening its own structure. The breakdown of cooperation is expected to have ripple effects on the PN government's legislative agenda and its ability to secure a majority in parliament. As the political situation evolves, all eyes will be on PAS and Bersatu to see how they navigate this new phase





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