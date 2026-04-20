PAS Confirms Continued Support for Perlis Menteri Besar Amidst Rumors of No-Confidence Motion

PAS central leadership denies claims of a move to topple the Perlis Menteri Besar, affirming that their six state assembly members will uphold the Perikatan Nasional coalition agreement until the next general election.

The Perlis state government, currently under the leadership of Menteri Besar Abu Bakar Hamzah , remains stable as PAS leadership confirms that its six state assembly members will not pursue a vote of no confidence to topple the current administration. PAS Central Committee member Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim explicitly stated that rumors regarding an imminent move to oust the Menteri Besar during the Perlis State Legislative Assembly session are entirely baseless and lack any factual foundation.

According to Shahidan, the six elected representatives are bound by the central party’s mandate, which has formally pledged unwavering support for the Perikatan Nasional (PN) state government led by Bersatu until the conclusion of the current term. Any deviation from this directive would result in immediate and severe disciplinary action against the assembly members involved, as the party remains committed to maintaining political stability within the Perikatan Nasional coalition. Shahidan, who also serves as the Perlis PN Chairman, emphasized that the decision to support the Menteri Besar until the 16th General Election is a firm, non-negotiable policy established by the PAS central leadership following previous political crises. He dismissed the speculation surrounding the alleged plot, stressing that the assembly members understand the risks associated with defying the party hierarchy. Furthermore, he clarified that the recent inquiries made by the six PAS representatives regarding the postponement of the state assembly session were conducted in their capacity as elected officials seeking transparency, rather than as a calculated effort to destabilize the government. This distinction is vital, as it highlights the internal communication processes and the duty of representatives to question administrative delays while still upholding the integrity of the ruling coalition. Addressing the controversy surrounding the delay of the legislative assembly, which was originally scheduled for late April, Abu Bakar Hamzah had previously refuted claims that the postponement was an act of fear. He explained that the decision was not an exercise of absolute power, but rather a calculated administrative adjustment based on formal advice to ensure the state’s governance continues smoothly. The six PAS assemblymen—led by Mohd. Shukri Ramli and supported by Muhammad Azmir Azizan, Asrul Aimran Abd Jalil, Razali Saad, Wan Badariah Wan Saad, and Haziq Asyraf Dun—had initially requested clarification on the postponement, noting that such a move was unprecedented in recent history. However, Shahidan defended their actions as part of their legislative responsibilities, reinforcing that questioning the government on procedural matters does not equate to a rebellion. Ultimately, the leadership maintains that the Perlis government remains intact, with all coalition partners aligned in their objective to focus on state welfare rather than internal power struggles





UMonline / 🏆 27. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Perlis PAS Perikatan Nasional Abu Bakar Hamzah State Assembly

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Perlis State Assembly Sitting Postponed for Strategic Realignment, Says Menteri BesarPerlis Menteri Besar, Abu Bakar Hamzah, announced the postponement of the State Legislative Assembly sitting, citing the need to reorganize government work and refine strategies for a more efficient administration. He stated that the delay is a common practice for new administrations and is being done to ensure thorough preparations before the assembly convenes by the June 8 deadline. The postponement, which was originally scheduled for April 21-23, has drawn questions from six PAS assemblymen. Abu Bakar dismissed concerns that the delay is a leadership issue or an attempt to pressure the state government, emphasizing that political differences in leadership styles are natural.

Read more »

Perlis assembly to sit ‘before June 8’The postponement of the meeting is not related to any issue of a vote of no confidence, says menteri besar Abu Bakar Hamzah.

Read more »

Perlis assembly delay not political, will sit before June 8, says MBKANGAR, April 20 — Perlis Menteri Besar Abu Bakar Hamzah has assured that the state legislative assembly will sit before June 8, with the new date to be announced next week.He...

Read more »

Menteri Besar Maklum Tindakan Isytihar Turunkan Kuasa Yang Dipertuan Besar Negeri Sembilan Tidak SahDifahamkan, tindakan pengistiharaan itu dilakukan semalam, 19 April 2026.

Read more »

Menteri Besar Maklum Tindakan Isytihar Turunkan Kuasa Yang Dipertuan Besar Negeri Sembilan Tidak SahDifahamkan, tindakan pengistiharaan itu dilakukan semalam, 19 April 2026.

Read more »

Hubungan Pas-Bersatu Perlis kembali dinginHubungan Pas-Bersatu Perlis kembali dingin

Read more »