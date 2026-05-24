PAS: Bersatu cooperation decision to be made among leadership, further comments gagged, strained relations with Bersatu

PAS's leadership will decide among themselves on the party's cooperation with Bersatu before bringing the decision to the Perikatan Nasional leadership, according to PAS secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan.

PETALING JAYA: PAS' leadership will decide among themselves on the party's cooperation with Bersatu before bringing the decision to the Perikatan Nasional leadership, says Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan.

PAS leaders must first meet among ourselves before we bring forward the party's views on cooperation with Bersatu to the Perikatan supreme council meeting. On the gag order issued to PAS leaders and members, restricting them from commenting about the PAS-Bersatu rift, Takiyuddin explained that it was to ensure that ‘things do not turn more chaotic’.

The relationship between Bersatu and PAS – both main components of Perikatan – has been strained since the Perlis Mentri Besar controversy which saw former mentri besar Mohd Shukri Ramli replaced by Abu Bakar Hamzah from Bersatu. Meanwhile, Bersatu co-founder and former supreme council member Datuk Seri Redzuan Yusof said both PAS and Bersatu presidents should sit down to iron things out and not be led by those intending to upend Perikatan.

He said PAS leaders should know better than to fall for what he described as ‘the whispers of scorned former Bersatu members who are seeking revenge against the party’.

‘Both Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang are seasoned politicians who know what is best for their parties,’ Redzuan said, referring to the PAS and Bersatu presidents. Bersatu leaders have also insinuated that Abdul Hadi's actions could stem from his close relationship with Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin.

‘Abdul Hadi should realise that kicking out Bersatu from Perikatan is easier said than done. While PAS may have the numbers among MPs now, once the Dewan Rakyat is dissolved, all parties are back to zero,’ said Redzuan. He called on Abdul Hadi to have an open discussion with Muhyiddin rather than a public blowup, reminding the former that the real enemy is outside of the coalition not within.

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