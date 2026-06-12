PAS Allegedly Plotting to Oust Bersatu from PN Coalition Amid Internal Tensions

An anonymous senior leader within the Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition has alleged that PAS is planning to remove Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) by strategically influencing the smaller component parties, Gerakan and MIPP. The report indicates a secret meeting was held between PAS and the two parties to discuss ousting Bersatu, referencing the PN constitution's provisions for an Extraordinary Meeting requiring the consent of at least half the component parties. PAS Deputy President Tuan Ibrahim hinted at an upcoming meeting to address PN's membership and direction, while PN Chairman Ahmad Samsuri stressed that the coalition belongs to all founding members and decisions must follow constitutional processes, not unilateral moves. Commentary highlights the fragile position of Gerakan and MIPP and past discomfort within MIC about PAS's leadership role. The statements reveal deepening rifts within the PN coalition as parties maneuver for influence ahead of elections.

PETALING JAYA: PAS is alleged to be planning to remove Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia ( Bersatu ) from the Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition if they succeed in influencing Parti Gerakan Rakyat Malaysia ( Gerakan ) and Parti Rakyat India Malaysia ( MIPP ).

A senior PN leader, who wished to remain anonymous, stated that a meeting was held last night between PAS and the two PN component parties to 'remove' Bersatu.

"If that happens, then Bersatu has no other choice and the party must contest the elections on its own. But even that depends on MIPP and Gerakan, whether they will side with PAS or Bersatu," he told Utusan Malaysia last night.

According to Clause 12.2 of the PN Constitution, an Extraordinary Meeting must be convened if a decision on a matter is to be made, with the condition that at least half (at least two out of four) of the component parties agree to do so. Therefore, the Extraordinary Meeting must be held within two weeks from the date of the request.

"So in that meeting, they can make a decision if they really want to oust Bersatu," he said. Reinforcing this, PAS Deputy President Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man also responded to the question of whether any party in PN can be removed from the coalition or if the party must voluntarily exit PN.

"Insya-Allah a PN meeting will be held to discuss PN's position, membership, and party members. Everything will be resolved amicably, insya-Allah," he told Utusan Malaysia. Commenting on the survival of Gerakan and MIPP, the PN leader also said both parties find it difficult to 'survive', let alone gain non-Malay support if they are with PAS.

"Take the example of MIC which wanted to cooperate in PN, but in the end it did not happen because one MIC leader contacted me and stated they were uncomfortable with PAS leading PN. "But because we want to maintain relations within the party, we did not talk about all these matters because we want to preserve cooperation within the PN coalition. This is more important," he said.

Meanwhile, PN Chairman Datuk Seri Dr. Ahmad Samsuri said PN is not the exclusive property of Bersatu; instead, any interpretation regarding PN's status, position, and direction cannot be made unilaterally because the coalition does not belong absolutely to any party. He said PN is a constitutional political coalition formed based on the principle of consensus among the founding parties.

"PAS is also one of the founding parties of PN and I myself am one of the official signatories of PN's establishment. "Therefore, any interpretation regarding PN's status, position, and direction cannot be made unilaterally. It must refer to the PN constitution and be decided through the coalition's official channels," he said.

Ahmad Samsuri, who is also the Vice President of PAS, said his priority is to ensure PN continues to be managed in an orderly, principled, and responsible manner for the benefit of the people and the nation.





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PAS Bersatu Perikatan Nasional Gerakan MIPP Coalition Politics Malaysian Politics Internal Conflict Party Membership PN Constitution

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