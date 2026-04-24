Parti Usno Withdraws from Gabungan Rakyat Sabah

Tan Sri Pandikar Amin Mulia has led Parti Usno to leave the GRS coalition due to policy disagreements and a lack of representation following the recent state election. Analysts believe this move allows Usno to reposition itself and court disaffected voters.

Kota Kinabalu – A significant shift in Sabah ’s political landscape has occurred as Parti Usno , formerly a component of the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah ( GRS ) coalition, has officially withdrawn.

The decision, spearheaded by Tan Sri Pandikar Amin Mulia, stems from fundamental disagreements with the GRS administration’s policies and a perceived inability to effectively contribute within the coalition’s framework. This move follows Usno’s disappointing performance in the recent November 29th state election, where the party failed to secure victory in either of the two seats it contested, resulting in a complete absence of representation in the state assembly.

The outcome of the election served as a catalyst for a re-evaluation of Usno’s position and future direction. Political analysts suggest that this departure presents Usno with a crucial opportunity to recalibrate its political strategy and redefine its role in Sabah’s political arena. According to Tony Paridi Bagang, a senior lecturer at Sabah UiTM and a keen observer of local politics, leaving GRS allows Usno to distance itself from a diminishing influence within the ruling coalition.

Bagang posits that remaining within GRS without securing substantial government positions would have relegated the party to a largely symbolic role, offering limited opportunities for meaningful impact. He emphasizes that Usno can now actively pursue a strategy of attracting voters who feel disenfranchised, particularly within the bumiputra community, and engage in future negotiations from a position of strength and independence, rather than reliance on the GRS structure.

This repositioning is viewed as a proactive step towards regaining relevance and influence in Sabah’s political discourse. The move is also interpreted as a strategic maneuver to keep Usno’s options open for potential future alliances and collaborations.

While Usno’s exit marks a change in the composition of GRS, it is not anticipated to destabilize the state government led by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor’s Parti Gagasan Rakyat Sabah and supported by Parti Bersatu Sabah, headed by Deputy Chief Minister I Datuk Seri Dr Joachim Gunsalam. The GRS coalition continues to maintain a solid foundation despite the recent departures. It’s worth noting that Usno isn’t the only party to have recently left the GRS fold.

Prior to the state election, Sabah STAR, led by Datuk Seri Dr Jeffrey Kitingan, and the Sabah Progressive Party, under Datuk Seri Yong Teck Lee, also severed ties with the coalition. Furthermore, other component parties such as the Liberal Democratic Party, Parti Harapan Rakyat Sabah, and Parti Cinta Sabah also failed to win any seats in the recent election, highlighting a broader trend of challenges faced by smaller parties within the GRS alliance.

The political landscape in Sabah remains dynamic, and Usno’s future trajectory, including potential cooperation with Pakatan Harapan at the federal level or a role in a future opposition bloc within Sabah, will be closely watched by political observers and stakeholders. The party’s ability to effectively capitalize on its newfound independence and appeal to a broader voter base will be critical in determining its long-term success





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