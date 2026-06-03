Parti Rakyat India Malaysia Focused on Serving the People, Not Competing for Seats

Parti Rakyat India Malaysia (MIPP) has stated that they do not want to compete with other Indian community parties in Malaysia, including MIC, ahead of the Johor State Election. Instead, they want to focus on serving the people and winning their hearts.

JOHOR BAHRU: Parti Rakyat India Malaysia does not want to compete with any other Indian community party in Malaysia, including MIC, instead they want to focus on serving and fighting for the people's fate ahead of the Johor State Election .

Deputy Chairman of Perikatan Nasional (PN) Johor, Dr. S. Saswin said that the speculation claiming MIPP deliberately targeted or seized the traditional seats of other parties is entirely incorrect. He, who is also the Chairman of MIPP Johor Committee, said that his party together with other PN components are currently studying the potential areas, including four seats that are known to have a high need for votes and leadership from the Indian community and local residents.

'We have never placed MIC as our main political opponent, our focus is on healthy political dynamics. What is more important to us is to win the hearts of the people. Politics is not just about dividing seats or competing for positions, but about trust, service, and sincerity in helping the community.

'MIPP will continue to be consistent in going down to the ground to approach the community without considering race and religion to ensure that every voice of the people can be heard,' he said in a statement, here today. Adding Saswin, his party believes that the voters in this state are mature and wise in making evaluations based on merit work and service offered, rather than relying on endless political polemics.

'We respect all parties that are fighting in a healthy manner and hope that a mature political atmosphere can be created for the future of Johor to be more glorious. We do not chase seats, instead we chase the people's trust,' he said. - UTUSA





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Parti Rakyat India Malaysia MIPP Johor State Election Perikatan Nasional Dr. S. Saswin

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