Parti Kancil has no future, says Dzul Himli Zainol

Dzul Himli Zainol, Exco Angkatan Muda Keadilan, has expressed his views on Parti Kancil, saying that it has no future and is only relying on the popularity of its leader, Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli. He believes that the party's reliance on Rafizi's individual popularity and its narrative of dissatisfaction with the previous party will not be enough to win the trust of the people. Dzul Himli Zainol also mentioned that the party's inability to deliver on its promises and its lack of a clear direction and strong team will lead to its downfall.

Kuala Lumpur: Parti Kancil as the logo of Parti Bersama Malaysia led by Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli is considered to have no future or ability to offer anything to the people.

Exco Angkatan Muda Keadilan, Dzul Himli Zainol said, it is only political rhetoric because the people see that only Rafizi is behind Parti Kancil. He said, the people have become accustomed to Rafizi's political style whether through criticism or offering a false formula. This is proven when given the opportunity to hold power and manage the country's economy, many feel that his performance does not match the expectations and formula that was promised.





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Parti Kancil Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli Dzul Himli Zainol Exco Angkatan Muda Keadilan Parti Bersama Malaysia

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