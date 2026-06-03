Parti Bersama Malaysia: A Fresh Force for Reform or Merely Noise?

Rafizi Ramli's Parti Bersama Malaysia aims to rekindle reform ideals, but its success hinges on more than rhetoric. Malaysian politics' fragmented landscape demands coalition management and organizational discipline to drive meaningful change.

The launch of Parti Bersama Malaysia by Rafizi Ramli has sparked renewed debate about the future of reform politics in Malaysia. Through a vibrant social media campaign and familiar reformist rhetoric, Bersama positions itself as a fresh political force capable of rekindling ideals perceived to have been abandoned by the established political order.

However, the key question is not whether Bersama can voice public frustrations, but whether it can translate those frustrations into political power capable of driving meaningful reform. Malaysian political history suggests that the success of reform movements hinges not just on the strength of their ideas, but on their ability to forge broad coalitions that can win and wield power effectively. This is Bersama's most significant challenge.

From reform movement to fractured politics For over two decades, 'change' has been the defining theme of Malaysian politics. When Reformasi emerged in 1998, the political landscape was vastly different. Barisan Nasional, dominated by Umno, held a near-monopoly on power. Criticism was rife among civil societies and the opposition regarding authoritarian laws, restrictions on civil liberties, and abuses of power.

Before PKR's inception, DAP and PAS served as parliamentary watchdogs, while Parti Rakyat Malaysia offered a progressive and principled alternative. The notion of replacing the government through elections seemed far-fetched. PKR's historic contribution was not merely introducing new critiques, but providing a credible political vehicle to challenge Umno's dominance, culminating in Pakatan Harapan's historic victory in 2018.

However, the post-2018 period revealed a different reality. The collapse of one-party dominance did not automatically usher in a stable governing system. Instead, Malaysia entered an era of fractured coalitions, shifting alliances, and competing power centers. Governments became more fragile, and reform efforts faced resistance not just from entrenched institutions but also from within ruling coalitions.

The central challenge of Malaysian politics shifted from defeating a dominant ruling party to governing and reforming within a fragmented landscape. Rafizi Ramli's departure from PKR, following internal elections and a deterioration in his relationship with Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, led to the formation of Parti Bersama Malaysia. Despite sharing similar policy positions with PKR, Bersama was launched to reclaim the lost idealism of reform politics.

However, successful politics requires more than persuasive rhetoric and political agitation. Building a governing force demands coalition management, grassroots mobilization, organizational discipline, and the ability to reconcile competing social and political interests. Bersama's ability to transform public frustrations into political power and drive meaningful reform will depend on its capacity to build a complete team, not just rely on individual talent.

A political party aspiring to govern must be able to respond to complex and sometimes contradictory societal demands, requiring compromise, institutional management, coalition-building, grassroots machinery, and long-term organizational discipline





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