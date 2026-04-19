Parliamentary Petition Ignites Debate on MP Absenteeism and Accountability

An activist's petition calling for greater accountability from absent MPs has sparked a nationwide conversation about the responsibilities and entitlements of elected officials, with proposals for stricter attendance rules and financial penalties.

A recent parliamentary petition initiated by activist Roshinee Mookaiah has ignited a fervent public discussion regarding the accountability of elected Members of Parliament (MPs). The petition, aimed at addressing widespread absenteeism among MPs during parliamentary sessions, highlights concerns that elected office is increasingly viewed as a passive entitlement rather than an active duty.

This initiative calls for robust measures to ensure MPs are present, engaged, and fulfilling their responsibilities to their constituents and the nation. The core argument presented is that consistent absence from parliamentary duties constitutes a breach of public trust, undermining the very foundations of democratic representation. The petition advocates for a significant overhaul of existing practices, proposing mandatory public disclosure of each MP's attendance, voting records, and participation in debates. Furthermore, it suggests automatic financial penalties, such as salary or allowance reductions, for repeated unexcused absences. The proposal also includes the possibility of committee suspensions and a considerably shortened timeframe for declaring a parliamentary seat vacant, moving away from the current six-month waiting period. Inspiration for these proposed reforms is drawn from international examples, notably the United Kingdom, where MPs face more stringent consequences for neglect of duty, including potential suspension, loss of salary, and even recall petitions that can lead to losing their seats. While acknowledging that Malaysia need not replicate these measures verbatim, the principle of holding MPs to account for their elected role as a duty, rather than a mere prestigious title or a pension scheme, is seen as paramount for restoring public confidence in Parliament. However, the perspective on judging MP performance is not monolithic. Some argue that attendance alone is an insufficient metric, and that an MP's effectiveness should primarily be evaluated by their connection with and service to their constituencies. This viewpoint suggests that focusing solely on parliamentary presence might be a misallocation of resources, considering the significant public funds expended on travel, daily allowances, and accommodation, which often amount to tens of thousands of ringgit per MP. Critics point out that some MPs merely register their attendance before disengaging, spending time in cafeterias or falling asleep during debates. The quality of parliamentary discourse itself is also under scrutiny, with observations that debates are often shallow, self-serving, or divisive. Concerns are raised about the proficiency of some MPs in the national language and the tendency for parliamentary proceedings to be treated as a performance stage, characterized by attention-seeking behaviors and the use of crude language. While acknowledging the existence of diligent and capable MPs, some respondents expressed indifference to the attendance records of many, preferring that they dedicate their time to community events such as weddings, funerals, and school functions, where their presence might yield more tangible benefits to the local populace, such as financial contributions. Despite these critiques, a segment of the public still recognizes and respects MPs who demonstrate articulation and capability, suggesting that these qualities are cultivated through various experiences, not solely through parliamentary attendance. The courage and necessity of Roshinee Mookaiah's initiative have been widely lauded, particularly at a time when many citizens feel a sense of powerlessness observing MPs receiving substantial allowances and perks while being absent from their parliamentary duties. Her action is seen as a vital step in challenging complacency and demanding higher standards of accountability from elected representatives. The petition serves as a powerful demonstration of how a determined individual can bring critical issues to the public forefront and influence the political discourse. This advocacy project is viewed as an inspiration, reinforcing the belief that individual voices can indeed make a difference and contribute to a more responsive and accountable democracy. The sentiment is that making parliamentarians more accountable is a top priority for democracy to truly function as intended, moving away from what some perceive as a system where a significant portion of MPs provide minimal service to the populace, leading to calls for the removal of such "laggards." The initiative is also recognized for its potential role in influencing legislative outcomes, such as the failure of a bill to limit the prime minister's term, underscoring the importance of consistent MP participation in crucial voting sessions





malaysiakini / 🏆 20. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

MP Absenteeism Parliamentary Accountability Public Trust Elected Officials Democratic Reform

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Strait of Malacca: US Military Access, Indonesian Pushback, and Global Trade ImplicationsA recent US proposal for expanded military overflight access through Indonesian airspace, potentially impacting the critical Strait of Malacca, has sparked debate. While Indonesia has reportedly resisted blanket access, the situation highlights the strategic importance of the strait for global trade, oil shipments, and regional security, particularly for countries like India and Malaysia.

Read more »

BTS Ignites Tokyo Dome with Electrifying World Tour Kick-offK-pop superstars BTS launched their global world tour at a packed Tokyo Dome, drawing tens of thousands of fans and marking their first international concert after a hiatus for military service. The band's music continues to provide energy and solace to fans worldwide.

Read more »

Val Kilmer's AI Performance Debuts, Sparking Hollywood Ethics DebateThe first images of an AI-generated performance by the late actor Val Kilmer have been revealed, prompting discussions about the ethical implications of artificial intelligence in filmmaking. The creators stated they obtained consent from Kilmer's children and utilized archival material to reconstruct his role in a new film about Navajo history.

Read more »

Val Kilmer's AI-Generated Performance Debuts, Sparking Hollywood DebateThe first images of late actor Val Kilmer's AI-generated performance in a new film have been unveiled, prompting discussions about the ethical implications and future of artificial intelligence in Hollywood. The filmmakers stated they obtained consent from Kilmer's children and utilized archival materials to recreate his role.

Read more »

Orange cat blamed as Thai train delay sparks debateBANGKOK: A bizarre claim that a “frenzied” orange cat caused a seven-hour train delay in Thailand has gone viral, sparking confusion and debate over

Read more »

US Navy Highlights Need for Combat Readiness Amidst PLA Exercises and Budget DebatesVice Chief of Naval Operations James Kilby emphasized the critical need for combat-ready naval forces in the Indo-Pacific, citing the People's Liberation Army's recent aggressive maneuvers near Taiwan. The discussion unfolded during a congressional hearing on US military readiness, where generals also acknowledged widespread shortages in spare parts and maintenance. The hearing coincided with Congress's upcoming debate on a record-breaking defense budget request for fiscal year 2027, while also noting China's significant military modernization and growing space-based threats.

Read more »