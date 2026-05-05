Parliamentary Committee Nears Completion of Bill Separating Attorney General and Public Prosecutor Roles

A Parliamentary Special Select Committee is working to finalize a Bill separating the roles of the Attorney General and Public Prosecutor, aiming for completion before May 18th. The government is committed to a meticulous and constitutional process to strengthen the separation of powers and public trust in the justice system. Simultaneously, experts confirm the Negeri Sembilan ruler’s legal position remains secure despite attempts to remove him.

The legal standing of Tuanku Muhriz as the Negeri Sembilan ruler remains firmly established, with experts affirming the invalidity of recent attempts by Undangs to remove him from the position.

This development occurs alongside ongoing efforts to reform the legal framework surrounding the roles of the Attorney General and Public Prosecutor. A Parliamentary Special Select Committee is diligently working towards finalizing a Bill that would formally separate these functions, aiming for completion before the May 18th deadline. Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said has indicated that the timeline is a result of careful consideration of previously agreed-upon recommendations.

The committee received a presentation from the Attorney General’s Chambers outlining a new draft Bill constructed upon these recommendations, demonstrating a proactive approach to legislative change. The Madani government’s dedication to a meticulous and constitutional process is paramount, ensuring the separation of powers is strengthened and public confidence in the justice system is bolstered. This commitment reflects a broader strategy to enhance the integrity and transparency of legal institutions within the nation.

The separation of powers is a cornerstone of a healthy democracy, and this initiative seeks to reinforce that principle. The committee’s work is not merely procedural; it represents a fundamental shift in how legal authority is distributed and exercised. The goal is to create a system where accountability is heightened and the potential for conflicts of interest is minimized. This is a complex undertaking, requiring careful consideration of legal precedents, constitutional principles, and practical implications.

The committee is approaching this task with a sense of responsibility and a commitment to achieving a positive outcome for the country. The attendance of Members of Parliament from various constituencies underscores the broad support for this reform effort. While some members were unable to attend due to unforeseen circumstances, the core group remains focused on delivering a comprehensive and effective Bill.

The committee’s deliberations are informed by a desire to create a legal framework that is both robust and adaptable, capable of meeting the evolving needs of the nation. The process is transparent and inclusive, with opportunities for input from various stakeholders. This collaborative approach is essential to ensuring that the final Bill reflects the diverse perspectives and concerns of the Malaysian public.

The committee understands that the separation of the Attorney General and Public Prosecutor roles is not simply a legal matter; it is a matter of public trust and confidence. By strengthening the independence and accountability of these institutions, the government aims to foster a more just and equitable society. The committee’s work is a testament to the government’s commitment to good governance and the rule of law.

The final Bill will be a landmark achievement, representing a significant step forward in the evolution of Malaysia’s legal system. The meticulous approach taken by the committee ensures that the Bill will be legally sound, constitutionally compliant, and practically effective. The government is confident that this reform will have a positive impact on the country’s legal landscape for years to come. The committee’s dedication to transparency and inclusivity is commendable, and its efforts are greatly appreciated by the Malaysian public.

The separation of powers is a fundamental principle of democracy, and this initiative will help to strengthen that principle in Malaysia. The committee’s work is a vital contribution to the ongoing efforts to build a more just and equitable society





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Attorney General Public Prosecutor Parliamentary Committee Constitutional Amendments Separation Of Powers Negeri Sembilan Ruler Legal Reform Madani Government Azalina Othman Said Law And Institutional Reform

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