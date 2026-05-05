Parliamentary Committee Aims to Finalize Bill Separating Attorney General and Public Prosecutor Roles

The Parliamentary Select Committee is working to finalize a Bill to separate the roles of the Attorney General and the Public Prosecutor, with a target completion date before their final meeting on May 18th. The government is committed to a thorough and constitutional process to strengthen the separation of powers and public trust in the justice system.

PETALING JAYA: The Parliamentary Select Committee on Constitutional Amendment s Regarding the Separation of the Attorney General 's Role and the Public Prosecutor is aiming to finalize the Bill separating the functions of the Attorney General and the Public Prosecutor in the near future.

Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Law and Institutional Reform), Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said stated that this target is set before a statement containing proposed amendments is submitted ahead of the committee's final meeting scheduled for May 18th. She explained that today's meeting served as a continuation of previous series of meetings in an effort to refine the proposed constitutional amendments.

According to Azalina, the committee heard a presentation from the Attorney General's Chambers regarding the proposed draft of the new Bill, which was formulated based on the recommendations received. The focus of this meeting was on the drafting of the Bill following further scrutiny of the recommendations that had been agreed upon in the fourth meeting.

She emphasized the government's commitment to a thorough, principled, and constitutional process for separating the roles, aligning with efforts to strengthen the separation of powers and enhance public trust in the national justice system. The committee’s work is crucial for ensuring a more transparent and accountable legal framework within the country. This separation is seen as a vital step towards reinforcing the independence of the prosecution process and preventing potential conflicts of interest.

The proposed legislation aims to clearly define the responsibilities of both the Attorney General, who will focus on legal advice to the government, and the Public Prosecutor, who will be responsible for initiating and conducting criminal prosecutions. The meeting was attended by Members of Parliament from Parit Sulong, Selayang, Bangi, Lubok Antu, Bukit Gelugor, Tawau, and Muar. Several other Members of Parliament, including those representing Alor Gajah, Larut, Beluran, and Kota Bharu, were unable to attend due to unavoidable circumstances.

The committee is diligently working to address all potential challenges and ensure the Bill is comprehensive and effective. The government recognizes the importance of this reform and is dedicated to ensuring it is implemented in a manner that upholds the principles of justice and fairness. The final draft of the Bill will be subject to further review and debate before being presented to Parliament for approval.

The successful implementation of this separation is expected to have a significant positive impact on the integrity and efficiency of the Malaysian legal system, fostering greater confidence among citizens and stakeholders. The committee is committed to engaging with relevant stakeholders, including legal experts and civil society organizations, to gather feedback and ensure the Bill reflects the needs and expectations of the public.

This collaborative approach will help to create a legal framework that is both robust and responsive to the evolving needs of the nation. The government’s dedication to this process underscores its commitment to good governance and the rule of law





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Attorney General Public Prosecutor Parliamentary Select Committee Constitutional Amendment Separation Of Powers Legal Reform Malaysia Law And Institutional Reform Bill Drafting Justice System

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