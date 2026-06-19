Parliament Considers Tougher Penalties for Drink‑Driving and Reckless Behaviour in Road Transport Bill

The Road Transport (Amendment) Bill 2020 proposes higher jail terms, larger fines and stricter alcohol limits for drivers who cause death while intoxicated, and expands liability to micro‑mobility devices and fatigued driving.

The Malaysian Parliament has received the Road Transport (Amendment) Bill 2020, which seeks to overhaul Sections 41 to 45 of the Road Transport Act 1987.

The most striking change is the steep increase in penalties for drivers who cause death while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Under the proposed law, a first‑offence conviction could result in up to 15 years' imprisonment and a fine ranging from RM50,000 to RM100,000. A repeat offender would face an even harsher regime, with a custodial term of 15 to 20 years and a maximum fine of RM150,000.

By comparison, the current legislation caps imprisonment at 10 years and limits fines to RM20,000. In addition to the financial and custodial sanctions, the amendment bars convicted individuals from holding or obtaining a driver's licence for a minimum of ten years from the date of conviction. The amendment also aligns Malaysia's alcohol limits with World Health Organization recommendations.

The existing thresholds-35 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath, 80 milligrams per 100 millilitres of blood, or 107 milligrams per 100 millilitres of urine-will be reduced to 22 micrograms per 100 millilitres of breath, 50 milligrams per 100 millilitres of blood, and 67 milligrams per 100 millilitres of urine. Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong presented the bill for its first reading in the Dewan Rakyat, emphasizing that the reforms target not only traditional drink‑driving but also reckless conduct such as driving while fatigued, driving under the influence of illicit substances, and unsafe operation of micro‑mobility devices.

He clarified that a driver who falls asleep behind the wheel could be charged with reckless driving, with the same severe penalties applying if a fatality occurs. Beyond motor vehicles, the bill expands liability for modified bicycles and other micro‑mobility gadgets. Adults aged 21 and over who operate improperly modified bicycles will be subject to the new penalties, while parents or guardians could be fined if minors are allowed to ride them late at night.

The broader aim of the legislation is to create a deterrent effect that curtails dangerous road behaviour across all user groups, from heavy trucks to electric scooters. By tightening fines, extending licence suspensions, and lowering permissible alcohol concentrations, the government hopes to send a clear message that reckless and impaired driving will no longer be tolerated. The amendments are now set for debate and further scrutiny before any legal changes take effect





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Road Transport Act Drink‑Driving Penalties Alcohol Limit Revision Reckless Driving Micro‑Mobility Regulation

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