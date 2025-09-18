Parking Tickets Issued For Vehicles Facing Opposing Lane

An individual shared their experience of receiving a RM100 parking fine for parking their car with one side facing the main road, sparking a discussion about a lesser-known parking regulation.

Parking in congested areas, particularly near apartments and flats, can be a real challenge. Drivers often scramble for any available space, even resorting to U-turns on busy roads. However, many are unaware that parking a vehicle with one side facing the road and the other against the pavement is actually illegal. \Recently, a viral post on Threads (@annas.zainal) detailed the experience of an individual who received a RM100 fine for allegedly parking their car facing the wrong direction .

The fine was issued for having the left side of their car facing the main road while the right side was partially on the pavement. This incident occurred on Jalan Hala Timah 3 in Kampar, Perak, and drew attention to this often overlooked parking regulation. \Comments on the post revealed that many users were unaware of this law, with some claiming to have received similar fines in other areas like Kampar and expressing surprise. Others pointed out that it is a common practice internationally, with examples given from Thailand and Germany, highlighting the universality of this traffic regulation. The issue of parking in the opposite direction sparked discussions about responsible parking practices and the importance of adhering to traffic rules. \While not explicitly listed in the Jabatan Pengangkutan Jalan (JPJ) 'List of Offences According to Category and Type of Offence' document, this specific offense appears to be governed by local authorities (PBT). In places like Manjung, it is classified as 'parking a vehicle in a direction opposite to traffic flow'. The incident serves as a reminder to motorists about the importance of parking correctly and understanding local traffic regulations





