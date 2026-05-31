Paris St Germain Promise Back-to-Back European Triumphs

Paris St Germain forward Ousmane Dembele has promised fans that the club will chase a third consecutive Champions League title next season after the team secured back-to-back European triumphs.

Paris St Germain forward Ousmane Dembele promised fans gathered at the foot of the Eiffel Tower on Sunday that the club would chase a third consecutive Champions League title next season, as supporters celebrated the city's back-to-back European triumphs.

The mood was relaxed after light showers gave way to sunshine, in contrast to scenes overnight when post-game violence across the capital left over 200 people injured and killed one. Qatari club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi urged fans to keep up the positive atmosphere. PSG players took to the Champs de Mars, a giant open field beneath the Eiffel Tower, before an official visit to President Emmanuel Macron in the Elysee Palace.

Fan Mathias Oumraou told Reuters he had to be at the parade after what he called the best night of his life in Paris. Another supporter, Cheyenne Barbachou, said she could hardly believe the back-to-back win. It's incredible, she said. Paris St Germain players lift Ousmane Dembele in the air as they celebrate winning the UEFA Champions League Final, with the players showing off the trophy secured against Arsenal on Saturday





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Paris St Germain UEFA Champions League Ousmane Dembele Champions League Title European Triumphs

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