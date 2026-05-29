Paraguayan Tennis Player Fined for Sexist Remarks After French Open Loss

Paraguayan tennis player Adolfo Daniel Vallejo faces a fine from the French Tennis Federation after claiming that a female umpire lacked the courage to control the rowdy crowd during his French Open second-round loss to French teenager Moise Kouame. The match, lasting nearly five hours, was marked by intense home support for Kouame. The FFT condemned Vallejo's comments, emphasizing that umpire competence is based on professionalism, not gender, and announced a significant sanction. Vallejo later attempted to clarify his remarks on social media, stating he was referring specifically to the referee's performance, not women in general.

Saturday, 30 May 2026 | 1:11 AM MYT Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros , Paris, France - May 28, 2026 Paraguay's Adolfo Daniel Vallejo reacts during his second round match against France's Moise Kouame REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane PARIS, May 29 (Reuters) - Paraguayan player Adolfo Daniel Vallejo will be fined after he suggested women lack the courage to umpire rowdy crowds following his marathon five-hour defeat by a French teenager, the French Tennis Federation (FFT) said on Friday.

Vallejo blamed Brazilian referee Ana Carvalho for failing to control the home crowd during his second-round loss to France's Moise Kouame, who triumphed 6-3 7-5 3-6 2-6 7-6 (10-8) at a packed Court Suzanne Lenglen.

"It's very difficult for a woman to do it because the crowd is very annoying. You need to have a lot of courage to go against the crowd.

" The 17-year-old Kouame was roared on by passionate home supporters during the thriller that lasted four hours and 56 minutes, but Vallejo insisted the atmosphere only helped his opponent. "I knew it was going to be like that. It didn't harm me, it only strengthened him," he said, adding that a male umpire would have "absolutely" made a difference against the "disrespectful" crowd.

"The competence of an umpire is not determined by their gender, but by their professionalism and ability to officiate at the highest level," the FFT said in a statement. "The outcome of a sporting event, whether positive or negative, can never justify or excuse such remarks. The tournament organisers will impose a significant sanction on Adolfo Vallejo in the form of a fine.

"The Roland Garros tournament strongly condemns all sexist remarks, regardless of who makes them, and offers its support to the match umpire and, more broadly, to all the tournament's umpiring officials. " "I never spoke about women in general, I was referring specifically to the referee, who failed to manage the crowd at any point during the match," he posted on X. "That said, I didn't say I lost because of her either.

I congratulated the opponent and it's only natural for the crowd to support the home player.

" (Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru and Shrivathsa Sridhar in Paris;Editing by Christian Radnedge





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French Open Roland Garros Adolfo Daniel Vallejo Moise Kouame Sexist Remarks Umpire Fine French Tennis Federation Ana Carvalho

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