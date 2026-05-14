Pandan MP Rafizi Ramli and Setiawangsa MP Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad discuss possible collaboration

Pandan MP Rafizi Ramli and Setiawangsa MP Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad are considering their next political journey and have been discussing a possible collaboration. Johor may be the testing ground for their collaboration, and a source close to the matter suggests that Muda, through its deputy president Zaidel Baharuddin, offered to work with Rafizi last month.

Pandan MP Rafizi Ramli and Setiawangsa MP Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad are carefully consider ing their next political journey . Rafizi is preparing to unveil a new political direction on Sunday, and a source close to the matter suggests Johor may be the testing ground for their collaboration.

Zaidel Baharuddin, Muda's deputy president, offered to work with Rafizi last month, and both sides have yet to establish a formal relationship. Rafizi and Nik Nazmi have taken time to carefully consider various views and factors in determining their next chapter. Rafizi and Nik Nazmi resigned as economy minister and natural resources and environmental sustainability minister, respectively, in May 2025, after Rafizi lost the PKR deputy president's post to Nurul Izzah Anwar and Nik Nazmi failed to retain his vice-presidency





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Pandan MP Rafizi Ramli Setiawangsa MP Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad Possible Collaboration New Political Direction Johor Next State Polls Muda Zaidel Baharuddin PKR Deputy President's Post Vice-Presidency Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Chief Aza New Political Direction Next Chapter Political Journey Carefully Consider Various Views And Factors Next Political Direction Next Chapter Political Journey Carefully Consider Various Views And Factors

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