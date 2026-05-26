Panama names experienced squad for World Cup, with Godoy and Carrasquilla included

Panama coach Thomas Christiansen named an experienced squad for the World Cup on Tuesday, with captain Anibal Godoy and midfielder Adalberto Carrasquilla included as his side prepares for the finals in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Panama coach Thomas Christiansen named an experienced squad for the World Cup on Tuesday, with captain Anibal Godoy and midfielder Adalberto Carrasquilla included as his side prepares for the finals in the United States , Mexico , and Canada .

Panama secured qualification for only their second World Cup after victory over El Salvador sealed their place at the June 11-July 19 tournament, eight years on from their debut in Russia. Christiansen retained the core of the side that guided Panama through CONCACAF qualifying, with veteran midfielder Godoy expected to lead the team alongside Pumas UNAM midfielder Carrasquilla, who was included despite suffering an injury in Sunday's Liga MX final defeat to Cruz Azul.

Veteran forward Alberto Quintero was also named in the squad after missing the 2018 World Cup through injury, while the omission of Botafogo midfielder Kadir Barria was among the notable absences from Christiansen's final list. Panama will face Brazil, the Dominican Republic, and Bosnia and Herzegovina in warm-up matches before travelling to Canada to establish their World Cup base camp in New Tecumseth, Ontario.

They will open their Group L campaign against Ghana on June 17 before facing England and Croatia, as Panama looks to improve on their 2018 World Cup debut, when they exited in the group stage without earning a point. Defenders: Cesar Blackman, Jorge Gutierrez, Amir Murillo, Fidel Escobar, Andres Andrade, Edgardo Farina, Jose Cordoba, Eric Davis, Jiovany Ramos, Roderick Miller. Midfielders: Anibal Godoy, Adalberto Carrasquilla, Carlos Harvey, Cristian Martinez, Jose Luis Rodriguez, Cesar Yanis, Yoel Barcenas, Alberto Quintero, Azarias Londono.

Soccer-Allegri's Milan sacking underscores Italian 'reheated soup' warning Seven Super League clubs secure AFC, national licence





staronline / 🏆 4. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Panama World Cup Thomas Christiansen Anibal Godoy Adalberto Carrasquilla Cristian Martinez Carlos Harvey Ghana England Croatia El Salvador Russia United States Mexico Canada CONCACAF Liga MX Pumas UNAM Cruz Azul Botafogo Kadir Barria Allegri's Milan Sacking Italian 'Reheated Soup' Warning Seven Super League Clubs Secure AFC National Licences

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Soccer-Spain leave out Real Madrid players as Barcelona dominate World Cup squadThe government has expanded this vaccination programme to those aged 50 and above, with conditions.

Read more »

Spain leave out Real Madrid players as Barcelona dominate World Cup squadMADRID, May 25 — European champions Spain will travel to next month’s World Cup with plenty of Barcelona swagger but no-one from Real ‌Madrid after manager Luis de la Fuente...

Read more »

Colombia's World Cup Squad Named with James Rodriguez and Luis Diaz Leading the ChargeColombia's World Cup squad has been named, with captain James Rodriguez and Bayern Munich winger Luis Diaz leading an experienced team. The squad includes Crystal Palace duo Daniel Munoz and Jefferson Lerma, and will be making their seventh appearance at the finals.

Read more »

Soccer-Injury rules Spurs' Kudus out of Ghana's World Cup squadKUALA LUMPUR: The ringgit opened marginally higher against the greenback and other major currencies on Tuesday, amid negotiations between the United States (US) and Iran that could end the conflict and lead to the reopening of the Straits of Hormuz.

Read more »