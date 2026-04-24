Palm Oil Prices Expected to Remain High Amidst Global Uncertainties

Palm oil prices are projected to stay above RM4,500 per tonne, driven by factors like rising biodiesel demand, the potential El Niño, geopolitical tensions, and declining Malaysian palm oil stocks. Strong export growth, particularly to North Africa and South Asia, is also contributing to the positive outlook.

The global energy supply uncertainty is expected to maintain high crude oil prices, which in turn will support palm oil prices. Palm oil prices are forecast to remain above RM4,500 per tonne in the near term, bolstered by expanding biodiesel usage, the potential El Niño phenomenon, and global geopolitical uncertainties.

The Malaysian Palm Oil Council (MPOC) reports that Malaysian palm oil stocks declined by 16.1 percent to 2.26 million tonnes in March, following a surge in exports to 1.55 million tonnes, exceeding production of 1.37 million tonnes. This export jump was driven by early shipments ahead of rising logistics costs, as well as a decrease in Indonesian exports following the implementation of higher levies.

Export performance remained strong, with first-quarter 2024 shipments increasing by 29.1 percent, or 927,000 tonnes, compared to the same period last year. Growth was recorded across nearly all regions, with North Africa experiencing the highest increase at 94 percent, followed by South Asia (+74 percent), Other Europe and Central Asia (+47 percent), Asia Pacific (+24 percent), and Sub-Saharan Africa (+20 percent). Global vegetable oil prices have shown uneven movements following tensions in West Asia.

Palm oil and US soybean oil prices have risen by approximately 15 to 16 percent as of mid-April, while sunflower and rapeseed oils have only seen moderate increases. The increasing demand for biodiesel in major exporting countries is expected to continue supporting Crude Palm Oil (CPO) prices, due to reduced supply for export. In the United States, biodiesel production reached a 15-month high in March and is expected to continue growing following higher biofuel usage mandates for the 2026-2027 period.

Within the Southeast Asian region, stronger domestic demand is expected to absorb between 1.0 and 1.5 million tonnes of palm oil in the second half of this year. Malaysia is estimated to require an additional 300,000 tonnes annually under the B15 mandate, while Indonesia could potentially need up to 3 million tonnes annually for the implementation of the B50 mandate.

Thailand is also contributing to tighter supply by increasing its biodiesel blend from B5 to B7 and tightening controls on crude palm oil exports. Simultaneously, global energy supply uncertainty is expected to maintain high crude oil prices, thereby supporting palm oil prices. This situation mirrors the current trend during the 2022 Ukraine-Russia conflict, which saw crude oil prices remain high for several months.

Furthermore, the risk of an El Niño, expected to occur, also serves as a supporting factor for prices, due to the potential for reduced production resulting from dry weather. Reports indicate that Malaysia has experienced reduced rainfall since mid-March, and this condition is expected to continue until June.

However, the rise in CPO prices is expected to face constraints in the medium term due to potentially weakening export demand resulting from inflationary pressures and slower economic growth in major importing countries





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