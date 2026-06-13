Palestinian Woman Endures Forced Displacement for Second Time Amid Ongoing Israeli Military Operations

At 83, Rahma Abdul Razzaq Hammad faces the traumatic experience of displacement for the second time, as Israeli military operations in the West Bank force her to flee her home in the Jenin refugee camp, echoing the Nakba of 1948.

The profound loss of her ancestral village in 1948 has never faded from the memory of Rahma Abdul Razzaq Hammad , now 83. More than seven decades later, the Palestinian woman was once again forced to abandon her home in the Jenin refugee camp to save herself from an Israeli military operation.

She never imagined she would live through the tragedy of the Nakba twice-first when Israeli forces expelled her family from the village of al-Sindiyana near Haifa, and again 78 years later. From a small room in the town of Zababdeh, southeast of Jenin, Rahma recalls the two episodes of displacement, separated by decades but bound by the same fear and familial loss.

Speaking with the Anadolu news agency on the 78th anniversary of the Nakba, Rahma said her life feels like a déjà vu, even though the first expulsion happened when she was very young. She explained that the suffering began in al-Sindiyana and still has not ended, as Palestinian families continue to be displaced from the Jenin refugee camp.

Israeli forces have been conducting military operations in the northern West Bank since January 21, 2025, starting at the Jenin camp before expanding to Tulkarm and Nur Shams camps, resulting in the demolition of hundreds of homes and the displacement of over 50,000 Palestinians. The term Nakba, meaning catastrophe in Arabic, refers to the declaration of Israel's establishment on most of the Palestinian land on May 15, 1948, after Zionist militias carried out massacres and expelled Palestinians from their homes.

Palestinians commemorate the Nakba every May 15 with marches, events, and exhibitions across Palestine and worldwide, demanding their rights, including the right of return for millions of refugees. Rahma said her family originally came from al-Sindiyana, a village near Haifa, which they left during the 1948 Nakba when she was not yet five years old.

She vividly remembers the first displacement, when her family fled the village on foot in a state of terror and chaos, moving from one area to another before reaching the Jenin refugee camp. After being expelled, her family wandered before settling in tents in the Janzour area south of Jenin, while other Palestinian families scattered and sought refuge in various locations. Even after decades have passed, the memory of her hometown remains fresh.

After the 1967 war, she had the chance to visit the village for the first time since her displacement.

"After 1967, we were allowed to go and visit the village. As soon as I got out of the car, I picked three wild colocasia leaves from the ground. At that moment, I felt as if the entire village was in my grasp," she said.

However, that visit was short-lived when an Israeli soldier ordered them to leave the area.

"We told him, 'This is our village and we came to see it after all these years,' but he forced us to throw away the leaves and go," she recalled. After years of wandering, Rahma and her family finally settled in the Jenin refugee camp, where she built a home and lived near her children and grandchildren. She considered the camp her "temporary homeland" after losing her original village.

"We worked hard to build a life in the camp. We built houses and lived with our children and grandchildren, and we thought we had finally settled," she said. But that stability was shattered when Israel launched military operations in the Jenin refugee camp in January 2025, causing mass displacement and severe damage to infrastructure and residents' homes, she explained.

Hammad described the early days of the military operation as the most difficult, when families were forced to flee their homes repeatedly. Now, Rahma lives alone in a small room provided for displaced people from the Jenin camp. Her children are scattered and living in different areas. The ongoing operations, which began in Jenin and spread to other camps, have left her and thousands of others in a state of uncertainty, echoing the trauma of the Nakba once more.

Despite the passage of time, the pain of loss and the fear of displacement remain deeply ingrained in her life, a stark reminder of the protracted Palestinian displacement crisis





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Palestinian Displacement Nakba Jenin Refugee Camp Israeli Military Operations Rahma Abdul Razzaq Hammad

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