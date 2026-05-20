Palestinian Teenagers Killed by Israeli Forces in West Bank

Since Israel launched a major military operation against armed Palestinian groups in the northern West Bank in January 2025, one Palestinian minor has been killed every week on average across the territory, up from one every three weeks in 2021, according to Unicef. Seventy teenagers, mostly aged 15 to 16, have been killed to date, 65 of them by Israeli forces, according to a Unicef report dated May 12. The Israeli military said both had ‘hurled stones’ at soldiers. It is almost certainly what Shtayyeh had been doing too, on April 23, in Nablus — the largest city in the northern West Bank, a Palestinian territory occupied by Israel since 1967.

Since Israel launched a major military operation against armed Palestinian groups in the northern West Bank in January 2025, one Palestinian minor has been killed every week on average across the territory, up from one every three weeks in 2021, according to Unicef.

Seventy teenagers, mostly aged 15 to 16, have been killed to date, 65 of them by Israeli forces, according to a Unicef report dated May 12. The Israeli military said both had ‘hurled stones’ at soldiers. It is almost certainly what Shtayyeh had been doing too, on April 23, in Nablus — the largest city in the northern West Bank, a Palestinian territory occupied by Israel since 1967.

Youssef and his friends were on a side street above a main road when a couple passing in a car spotted them throwing stones — and the military convoy below. A soldier got out, then two more. They started shooting at the kids. Youssef grabbed the car door.

‘Please don’t leave me, I’m scared. Take me to my father, take me home,’ the driver recalled. Youssef’s father Sameh Shtayyeh, a 48-year-old building contractor, told AFP he had no idea what had caused the soldiers to open fire on his son as he ‘wasn’t there’. By the time they reached the facility, the boy was silent.

A gunshot wound — entry in the back, exit through the chest — surgeon Bahaa Fattouh, who treated him, told AFP. This time, it did not revive. But since the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, ‘we only see lethal wounds — chest, head. ’ Standing at the spot where his son fell, Sameh Shtayyeh stares down at the road below.

‘Whether he threw stones or not — what does it matter? Where is the danger to an army patrol? ’ he asks bitterly. In protests ‘in Israel, in France, people throw stones and bins’ and face nothing worse than arrest, he said.

Weeks later, women were still holding a vigil at the flower-covered grave, topped with a portrait of the teenager showing him on a football pitch with a ball at his feet. Now, each time Sameh comes home, Youssef is not there to greet him. He glances at the back seat of his car. Youssef is not there





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