The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates strongly condemns a recent Israeli attack on the village of Al-Mughayyer, resulting in civilian deaths and injuries, and calls for urgent international action to protect Palestinians and halt the violence.

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates has vehemently condemned a recent Israel i attack on the village of Al-Mughayyer , urgently calling upon the international community to intervene decisively to halt the escalating violence and safeguard the Palestinian population.

According to a statement released by the ministry, the attack, which occurred on Tuesday, directly targeted a school within the village, resulting in the tragic deaths of two civilians, including a child, and leaving approximately four others injured. The ministry firmly asserts that this assault was carried out with full coordination involving the Israeli military, highlighting a disturbing pattern of systematic violence that is increasingly pervasive throughout the occupied Palestinian territories.

This coordinated action underscores a deliberate and escalating campaign of aggression against Palestinian civilians and infrastructure. The statement further elaborates that Israel’s actions, encompassing killings, destruction of property, and theft, constitute war crimes and crimes against humanity, and are intrinsically linked to a policy of forced displacement targeting the Palestinian people.

The incident at Al-Mughayyer, the ministry contends, is a clear manifestation of the ongoing efforts by the occupying forces to impose a coercive reality through violence, coupled with the implementation of what is described as a ‘silent ethnic cleansing’ campaign. This characterization points to a deliberate strategy aimed at altering the demographic composition of the region and undermining the Palestinian presence.

The targeting of a school, a traditionally protected space, is particularly egregious and demonstrates a blatant disregard for international law and the safety of children. The ministry emphasizes that the lack of accountability for past transgressions and the continued expansion of illegal settlements are directly contributing to the intensification of these crimes against the Palestinian people. The international community’s silence and inaction are perceived as tacit approval of these violations, emboldening the perpetrators and perpetuating a cycle of violence.

The Palestinian Ministry also strongly criticized the international community’s failure to ensure accountability and halt the construction of illegal settlements, arguing that this inaction only serves to encourage the escalation of crimes against Palestinians. The ministry specifically appealed for a more robust and unified international response, extending beyond mere statements of condemnation, particularly from European Union member states.

This call for action reflects a growing frustration with the perceived inadequacy of the current international response and a desire for concrete measures to protect Palestinian lives and uphold international law. Palestinian officials believe that stronger sanctions, diplomatic pressure, and a renewed commitment to a just and lasting peace are essential to de-escalate the situation and prevent further atrocities.

The situation in Al-Mughayyer is not an isolated incident but rather a symptom of a broader, systemic problem of Israeli occupation and violence against Palestinians. The ministry reiterated its commitment to pursuing justice for the victims of these crimes through international legal mechanisms and to working with international partners to achieve a comprehensive and sustainable resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The ongoing violence and the lack of a meaningful peace process are creating a desperate situation for Palestinians, and the international community has a moral and legal obligation to intervene effectively





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