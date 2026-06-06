Palestinian Father Buries Infant Son Killed by Israeli Forces in West Bank

A Palestinian father buried his seven-month-old son who was killed by Israeli army gunfire near Hebron. The child's mother was wounded. The Israeli military said soldiers fired at a vehicle that sped toward troops, calling it a case of hitting uninvolved civilians. The family rejects the explanation, saying multiple shots were fired without warning. The incident occurs amid escalated violence in the West Bank since the Gaza war began.

HEBRON : A Palestinian father buried his infant son, killed by Israel i troops in the occupied West Bank , and declared on Saturday that the tragedy could not be dismissed as a simple mistake.

Sam Fahd Abu Haikal, only seven months old, died near Hebron on Friday evening when the car carrying his parents came under Israeli army gunfire. The soldiers' vehicle discharged multiple rounds, striking the child, his father, and his mother. According to the father, Fahd Abu Haikal, the family was traveling from Bethlehem to Hebron when suddenly they heard noises, stopped, and raised their hands in a plea.

Without any warning shot, bullets riddled the windshield, piercing the father's arm and hitting the mother in the face. The mother remains hospitalized in stable condition. The father expressed disbelief that the shooting could be accidental when more than one bullet was fired and there was no warning. The child's grandmother, Feryal Abu Haikal, also in the vehicle, said she initially thought it was a warning shot but then saw her daughter-in-law covered in blood.

The child's coffin, wrapped in a Palestinian flag, was carried to the cemetery by a small crowd. The Palestinian Prime Minister's office condemned the killing, calling the infant another victim of Israeli occupation. Since the Gaza war started in October 2023, West Bank violence has surged. Israeli forces or settlers have killed at least 1,080 Palestinians, including many civilians, according to Palestinian health ministry figures compiled by AFP.

In the same period, Israeli officials report at least 44 Israelis killed in attacks or operations





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