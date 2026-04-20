Pakistani Fugitive Apprehended in Selangor After Nine-Day Manhunt

A Pakistani remand detainee accused of child sexual offences and robbery has been recaptured after escaping custody and hiding in forests for nine days.

A 24-year-old Pakistani national named Muhammad Hassan , who was previously in remand custody facing serious charges including child sexual offences, robbery, and various immigration violations, has finally been apprehended following a high-stakes nine-day manhunt. The individual had originally escaped from the authorities on 9 April while being transported back to Sungai Buloh Prison following the conclusion of court proceedings held at the Shah Alam Court complex.

His escape occurred during the critical moments of disembarkation from a police vehicle during an evening handover process, an incident that prompted an immediate and widespread search operation across the state of Selangor. Following more than a week of intensive investigations, Selangor Police Chief Datuk Shazeli Kahar officially confirmed the successful recapture of the fugitive on Saturday, 18 April. According to official reports, the breakthrough came as a result of seamless coordination and intelligence sharing between multiple law enforcement agencies. Shazeli expressed his sincere gratitude to the dedicated teams involved in the operation, noting that the capture was achieved at approximately 5:00 PM. Further details provided by the Malaysian Immigration Department Director-General, Datuk Zakaria Shaaban, shed light on the suspect's survival tactics during his time on the run. The suspect had reportedly spent seven days navigating and hiding within dense forested areas, carefully avoiding major roads to evade detection by the heavy presence of authorities. The arrest was executed by a specialized team from the Intelligence and Special Operations Division at Immigration Headquarters. This unit conducted rigorous surveillance for six consecutive days and maintained open lines of communication with the Pakistani Embassy to track the suspect's movements. Eventually, the team successfully located the individual at Kilometre 24, Batu 14, Jalan Gombak Lama, in the Gombak region of Selangor. Upon being cornered, the suspect made a desperate attempt to flee once more, but he was swiftly intercepted by the operation team before he could escape again. Background checks confirmed that the suspect possessed no valid identification documents, further complicating his legal status within the country. During interrogations following the arrest, investigators uncovered the survival strategies employed by the suspect. He revealed that he had been hiding in the forests surrounding a construction site during daylight hours. Under the cover of darkness, he would sneak into the construction facility to seek shelter and sleep, citing the dangerous elements and the presence of wild animals as his primary concerns. In a bid to blend in and avoid being recognized by members of the public or authorities, the suspect had resorted to stealing clothing from the construction site. Director-General Zakaria Shaaban utilized this opportunity to issue a stern warning to the general public regarding the harboring or employment of undocumented immigrants. He emphasized that strict legal action would be taken against anyone found facilitating such illegal activities and urged citizens to cooperate with the department to maintain national security and public order





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Muhammad Hassan Sungai Buloh Prison Malaysian Immigration Department Fugitive Arrest Selangor Police

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