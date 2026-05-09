Pakistan's strategic obstruction of Indian hydropower projects on the Western rivers

Pakistan's consistent obstruction of Indian hydropower projects on the Western rivers, even those explicitly permitted under the Treaty's terms, reveals Pakistan's strategic intent to prevent Indian development in Jammu and Kashmir despite Treaty compliance. This strategy has prevented India from optimally developing the hydropower potential of these rivers, with lasting consequences for national energy security and India's development in the Indus Basin.

Since the Treaty's signing, Pakistan has consistently used its dispute resolution provisions as a strategic tool to delay and obstruct development rather than genuine dispute resolution.

Virtually every significant hydropower project India has proposed on the Western rivers has faced formal Pakistani objection, technical challenge, or referral to arbitration. The Treaty's constraints have had measurable, lasting consequences for India's development in the Indus Basin, particularly in Rajasthan and Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan's bad faith behaviour challenges the premise upon which India's continued compliance rests, and India's step represents an assertion long overdue that international agreements are a two-way street





malaymail / 🏆 1. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Indus Waters Treaty Diplomacy Pakistan India Hydroelectric Power Development Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) Poor Governance Terrorism Development Of Jammu And Kashmir

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Compensation claim for Indian tourist's death in KL sinkhole left to courtFederal territories minister Hannah Yeoh stated that the compensation claim for an Indian tourist who died in a sinkhole in Kuala Lumpur will be decided by the court. The family is seeking RM824,000, citing a previous case as precedent. Discussions were held with the Kuala Lumpur mayor, but the matter will proceed through legal channels.

Read more »

Indian Sailor Held in Iran Disturbed by Conflict, Low Food StockIndian sailor Anish was stranded in Iran during the conflict for nearly 10 weeks. During this time, he witnessed the war and heard gunshots. The situation improved after the ceasefire, but there were still 20,000 stranded sailors.

Read more »

Indus River System and 1960 Water-sharing Agreement Between India, PakistanExplains the geographic and political complexities of the Indus River System after British India's partition in 1947, the idea of an asymmetric approach between India and Pakistan in negotiations, and the final agreement between the two countries facilitated by the World Bank in 1960.

Read more »

Warisan KL Celebrates One Year Anniversary, Prominent Indian Businessman's Demise, Final Respects HeldA year after the inauguration of the Warisan KL project, a museum and cultural center dedicated to Kuala Lumpur\'s past, this news article delves into the impact of the event and the passing of a prominent Indian businessman, Kenneth Eswaran." + "The museum, which showcases Kuala Lumpur\'s rich history and cultural diversity, has attracted numerous visitors and sparked a renewed interest in the city\'s past among locals and tourists alike. However, the recent passing of Eswaran at the age of 65 due to health issues caused by a stroke in recent years has been met with a sense of loss and tribute. His role as the Malaysian Associated Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (MAICCI) president from 2000 to 2004 and again from 2008 onwards and his contributions to the Indian business community and various government engagements were highlighted in the article. The announcement of final respects from 9 am to 11 am at his residence in Kajang on Monday was a poignant tribute to the man and his legacy as a prominent Indian businessman in Malaysia.

Read more »