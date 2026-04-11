Pakistan Mediates as US-Iran Peace Talks 'Commence' in Islamabad

High-level negotiations between the United States and Iran, aimed at ending the regional conflict, have begun in Islamabad, Pakistan. Pakistani officials are mediating the talks, which are seen as the most significant since 1979. Key issues under discussion include the release of Iranian assets and the situation in Lebanon.

The city of Islamabad , Pakistan , has become the focal point of international diplomacy as crucial peace talks between the United States and Iran have commenced, mediated by Pakistan i officials. The discussions, dubbed the ' Islamabad Talks', are seen as a pivotal moment in efforts to end the long-standing conflict between the two nations, and are considered the most significant such negotiations since 1979.

The talks are taking place at a prominent hotel in the Pakistani capital, with strict security measures in place to ensure the safety of the delegations. Reports from Anadolu Ajansi, citing Iran's IRIB TV, indicate that the talks began on Saturday, April 11, with the goal of resolving the complex issues that have fueled the conflict for decades. Iran has put forward two primary conditions for the discussions. The first involves the release of Iran's frozen assets held in various countries, a condition reportedly agreed upon by the United States. The second centers around the ongoing situation in Lebanon. While a general ceasefire is in effect, and the attacks on Beirut have ceased, limited Israeli strikes persist in southern Lebanon, a situation that remains a key point of discussion for the Iranian delegation. The talks have entered an expert-level phase, with members of specialized committees from both Iran and the US converging at the negotiation venue, according to reports from Tasnim News Agency.\Key figures from both sides have assembled in Islamabad to participate in these critical talks. The US delegation includes Vice-President JD Vance, along with Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, son-in-law of US President Donald Trump. Contrary to earlier speculation, Gen Michael Kurilla, commander of the United States Central Command (CENTCOM), is not among the US negotiators. The Iranian delegation is led by Parliament Speaker Bagher Qalibaf, accompanied by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Deputy to the National Security Council Ali Bagheri Kani. The presence of such high-ranking officials underscores the gravity of the discussions and the commitment of both nations to find a resolution to the ongoing conflict. The Pakistani government is hosting these landmark negotiations, providing logistical support and facilitating the dialogue between the two sides. The talks are unfolding in the context of a fragile two-week ceasefire brokered earlier in the week, adding a sense of urgency to the proceedings. The success of the Islamabad Talks could have far-reaching implications for the stability of the entire region, potentially ushering in an era of de-escalation and cooperation. The focus remains on addressing the core issues that have fuelled the conflict, including the nuclear program, regional influence, and the ongoing proxy wars.\Beyond the specific agenda items, the Islamabad Talks are also seen as a test of diplomatic will and the potential for a new era in US-Iran relations. The talks come at a time of heightened geopolitical tension, and a successful outcome could set a precedent for resolving other international disputes. The involvement of Pakistan as a mediator highlights the country's growing role in regional diplomacy and its ability to facilitate dialogue between seemingly intractable adversaries. The international community is closely watching the progress of the talks, hoping for breakthroughs that could lead to a lasting peace. The complexities of the situation in Lebanon remain a significant challenge, with both sides seeking to reconcile their differing perspectives on the ceasefire's effectiveness and the ongoing border incidents. The release of Iranian assets represents a tangible step towards building trust and goodwill between the two nations, which could pave the way for further negotiations on other contentious issues. The outcome of the Islamabad Talks will undoubtedly shape the future of the Middle East and the international order. The world is waiting to see if these high-level discussions can translate into meaningful progress and lasting peace in the region





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