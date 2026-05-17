Pakatan to protest against Johor's election plans in a tit-for-tat move, suggests contesting all 36 Negri Sembilan seats

Pakatan deputy chairman Anthony Loke suggested during a Pakatan Convention speech that Pakatan would contest all 36 seats in Negri Sembilan if Johor decides to go solo in their state election. Loke's comments were in response to Johor Barisan's announcement that they would contest all 56 seats in the upcoming state election.

JOHOR BARU: Pakatan Harapan is prepared to contest all 36 seats in Negri Sembilan in a tit-for-tat move against Barisan Nasional’s decision to go solo in the Johor state election.

Pakatan deputy chairman Anthony Loke made the suggestion in response to Johor Barisan’s announcement that it would contest all 56 seats in the upcoming state election.

"I want to propose to the Pakatan chairman, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim," Loke said, "since Johor wants to contest all 56 seats, we will contest all 36 seats in Negri Sembilan. " His remarks indicated that Barisan may head into the polls independently, without working with Pakatan. Speculation has been mounting that Johor could hold snap polls as early as October, following heightened political activity during Umno’s 80th-anniversary celebrations at Istana Besar on May 11.

Following the celebrations, Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the Johor election would be held only after receiving His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim’s blessing. The current Johor state assembly’s term will automatically expire on April 21, 2027





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