Pakatan Leaders Reject Claim That UEC Path To Universities Threatens Malay Language Status, Criticize Opposition Manifesto Stances

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, main figure from Pakatan, denies that recognition of Unified Examination Certificate as a path to public universities poses threat to Malay as the national language, citing acceptance of such move by opposition parties during election times as lies. Believes more than 80% of UEC students sit for SPM and condition is for Bahasa Melayu and History pass.

JOHOR BARU: The government's move to recognise the Unified Examination Certificate ( UEC ) as a pathway to public universities does not threaten the status of Malay as the national language , says Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The Prime Minister said such claims are lies as this was part of election manifestos accepted by PAS and Bersatu when they were part of Pakatan Rakyat and Pakatan Harapan respectively.

"I used to disagree with the matter due to weak national sentiment in a handful of Chinese schools. But that was 40 or 50 years ago. Now, more than 80% of UEC students sit for the SPM," he said at the Pakatan Convention here on Sunday (May 17).

"The condition is that UEC students must pass SPM Bahasa Melayu and History. When they have given their cooperation, we should provide some leeway," he said. He said the government faces backlash on whatever decision is made, including providing automatic Matriculation spots for SPM students who scored 10As





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National Language Pakatan Pakatan Rakyat Bersatu China Schools Weak National Sentiment UEC Public Universities SPM Bahasa Melayu SPM History

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