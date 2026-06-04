Pakatan Harapan to contest in all 36 state assembly seats in Negeri Sembilan

Pakatan Harapan (PH) has announced that it will contest in all 36 state assembly seats in Negeri Sembilan for the 16th State Election. The division of seats has been completed and PH will finalize it next week.

Seremban: Pakatan Harapan (PH) has announced that it will contest in all 36 state assembly seats in Negeri Sembilan for the 16th State Election . The Chairman of PH Negeri Sembilan , Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun , stated that the coalition of political parties comprising PKR, DAP and Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) has completed the division of seats that will be contested by PH.

He, who is also the Chief Minister, said that a more detailed announcement regarding the seats to be contested will be made next week. The division of seats has been completed and we will finalize it next week





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Pakatan Harapan Negeri Sembilan State Election Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun

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