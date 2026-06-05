Pakatan Harapan Prepares for Johor and Negri Sembilan State Elections

Pakatan Harapan is gearing up for the upcoming state elections in Johor and Negri Sembilan, with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim leading the coalition's preparations.

Pakatan Harapan is actively preparing its election machinery for the upcoming Johor and Negri Sembilan state elections, says Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim . The Prime Minister, who is also Pakatan chairman, said all aspects of the coalition's election preparations would be mobilised optimally, given the short notice on the dissolution of the state legislative assemblies in both states.

Based on the latest report yesterday, we are doing our utmost in terms of election preparations, although the notice for Johor was short. I call on my colleagues in the government leadership to focus on the economy and the people's problems. We actually had another two to three months to focus on recovery before holding elections, but Johor wanted to proceed quickly.

Commenting on PKR's Political Bureau meeting yesterday, Anwar, who is also PKR president, said discussions centred primarily on developments relating to the polls in both states. We discussed developments in Johor, the need to strengthen the team, as well as the possibility at the time of the Negri Sembilan assembly being dissolved. Now that it has been dissolved, we will prepare for the Johor and Negri Sembilan state elections.

Last Monday, Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi announced the dissolution of the 56-seat Johor State Legislative Assembly, effective June 1, paving the way for the state election to be held within 60 days. On Thursday (June 4), Negri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun announced that the 36-seat Negri Sembilan State Legislative Assembly would be dissolved on Friday after receiving the consent of the Yang Dipertuan Besar of Negri Sembilan, Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir





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Pakatan Harapan Johor State Elections Negri Sembilan State Elections Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim PKR

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