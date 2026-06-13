Pakatan Harapan Finalises Seat Allocation for Negeri Sembilan State Election

PKR, DAP and Amanah have agreed on a distribution of 36 state assembly seats, enabling the coalition to focus on campaign operations ahead of the Negeri Sembilan poll.

The allocation of electoral constituencies among the component parties of Pakatan Harapan (PH) for the 36 seats of the Negeri Sembilan State Legislative Assembly has been completed.

According to the distribution plan for the upcoming Negeri Sembilan state election, the People's Justice Party (PKR) will contest 16 seats, the Democratic Action Party (DAP) will stand in 11 seats, and the National Trust Party (Amanah) will field candidates in nine seats. The settlement of these seat allocations enables the coalition's entire machinery to concentrate fully on campaign activities and voter outreach, said PH Secretary-General Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail at the official launch of the PH election apparatus in Karisma Arena last night.

Saifuddin emphasized that the coalition's chief objective is to retain its governing mandate in Negeri Sembilan by winning as many of the contested seats as possible. He added, "If we win in Sungai Lui, we secure a clean sweep of all 36 seats in the state, so we are grateful that the seat-sharing process is now finalised and our focus can shift entirely to mobilising the election apparatus.

" The launch ceremony was chaired by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who also serves as the Chairman of Pakatan Harapan, underscoring the national leadership's commitment to the state campaign. During his remarks, Anwar praised the swift and harmonious agreement reached by the coalition partners, describing it as a testament to their shared vision for the state's development and political stability.

He urged party cadres and volunteers to work in unison, highlighting that a coordinated ground operation, effective messaging, and robust voter engagement will be decisive in maintaining the coalition's dominance in the state legislature. State PH Chairman Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun also highlighted the speed and consensus of the seat‑allocation process, noting it as one of the quickest agreements ever achieved within the coalition.

He explained that the three parties quickly reached a compromise that satisfies each party's strategic interests and electoral strengths across the different constituencies.

"This agreement was reached with remarkable speed, and all three parties understand and accept the distribution we have settled on," Aminuddin said. Regarding PKR's 16 contesting seats, he confirmed that the party is currently finalising its candidate selection, with a list of interested aspirants already submitted and under review by the central leadership.

The selection process involves assessing candidates' local appeal, track record, and alignment with the party's broader policy platform, ensuring that each constituency is represented by a strong, credible nominee. A point of particular interest during the briefing concerned the status of the Sikamat seat. Aminuddin clarified that the decision on who will stand for PKR in Sikamat has not yet been made and will be deferred to the party's top leadership.

He stated, "I will leave the determination of the Sikamat constituency to the central leadership. If Anthony Loke decides to defend the Chennah seat, I am still awaiting further instructions," hinting at possible strategic adjustments based on the party's overall calculus. The spokesperson added that the coalition remains flexible and ready to adapt its candidate lineup should circumstances change before the official nomination deadline.

As the election draw approaches, PH's unified front, bolstered by the recent seat‑sharing accord, aims to project stability and confidence to the electorate, seeking to replicate its previous success and guard against any erosion of support in key swing areas. The coalition's next steps involve intensive grassroots canvassing, policy outreach programs, and coordination with civil society groups to ensure a comprehensive and inclusive campaign throughout Negeri Sembilan





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Pakatan Harapan Negeri Sembilan Election Seat Allocation PKR DAP

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