Pakatan Harapan Finalises Seat Allocation for Johor, Negeri Sembilan Polls After Anwar's Return

PH secretary-general Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the coalition's presidential council will endorse the seat allocation list for the upcoming state elections in Johor and Negeri Sembilan after Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim returns from overseas. Disputes over overlapping claims have been resolved at the secretariat level.

Pakatan Harapan (PH) is set to finalize its seat allocation for the upcoming Johor and Negeri Sembilan state elections once Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim returns from his overseas trip, according to party secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

Speaking at the Home Ministry's monthly assembly, Saifuddin explained that the coalition's presidential council, chaired by Anwar, will endorse the list of seats before any official announcement is made. He emphasized that earlier disputes over overlapping claims for certain constituencies in Johor have already been resolved at the secretariat level, paving the way for a smooth negotiation process.

The state assemblies of Johor and Negeri Sembilan were dissolved on June 1 and June 5 respectively, triggering fresh elections that are expected to test the stability of PH's alliance with Barisan Nasional (BN) and other partners. Political analysts view these polls as a crucial indicator of public sentiment ahead of the next general election, particularly in light of recent economic challenges and grassroots concerns.

Saifuddin's remarks underscore the coalition's commitment to unity and strategic seat distribution, aiming to avoid internal conflicts that could weaken their electoral prospects. The delay in finalization until Anwar's return suggests a careful balancing act within the coalition, as different parties vie for winnable seats.

In addition to the electoral matters, Saifuddin addressed administrative issues, particularly the continued use of existing MyKad stocks despite the expiry of a supply contract earlier this month. He stated that this measure is intended to prevent wastage, as the National Registration Department processes approximately 35,000 applications monthly for identity cards for Malaysians turning 12. The rollout of new cards will be managed in a cost-efficient manner, ensuring that the transition does not disrupt services.

This pragmatic approach reflects the government's focus on fiscal responsibility while maintaining essential public services. As the election dates approach, PH's organizational readiness and policy coherence will be closely watched by voters and political observers alike





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Pakatan Harapan Seat Allocation Johor State Election Negeri Sembilan State Election Anwar Ibrahim

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