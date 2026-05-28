Pakatan Harapan Faces Uphill Battle in Negeri Sembilan Without BN Support

Analysts warn that PH may struggle to replicate past electoral success if it contests alone, given its reliance on BN to secure Malay-majority seats and the ongoing political crisis.

Pakatan Harapan is likely to face significant challenges in the upcoming Negeri Sembilan state election if it contests independently, according to political analysts. Asrul Hadi Abdullah Sani and Chin Yee Mun told FMT that going it alone would be risky for the coalition, as its electoral strength is largely concentrated in Chinese-majority, urban, and mixed constituencies.

Asrul, an associate vice-president at The Asia Group, noted that PH's strong performance in the 2023 state polls was achieved through cooperation with Barisan Nasional under the unity government framework, which helped reduce vote-splitting in Malay-majority seats. He said it would be difficult for PH to replicate the scale of its 2023 success without BN, and while it might still form a government, the margin would likely be much narrower.

Without BN, PH would retain its advantage in Chinese-majority and urban seats where it has an established base, but Malay-majority and marginal mixed constituencies would become far more competitive, especially in three-cornered fights involving Perikatan Nasional. PH lacks the Malay grassroots machinery to rival Umno and PAS, though it benefits from incumbency, administrative continuity, and PH deputy chairman Loke Siew Fook's strong local standing in Seremban and surrounding areas





fmtoday / 🏆 5. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Pakatan Harapan Barisan Nasional Negeri Sembilan Election Political Crisis Perikatan Nasional

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Resource Constraint Hits Queen Elizabeth Hospital II in SabahQueen Elizabeth Hospital II faces critical shortage of medical staff hindering its potential

Read more »

Woman from Myanmar faces charges of giving poison to her daughter in MalaysiaA woman from Myanmar is facing charges of giving poison to her daughter in Malaysia. The prosecution has been postponed due to the defendant's inability to understand the charges in Malay.

Read more »

Starbucks Korea Faces Severe Public Backlash in South Korea for 'Tank Day' Line of Coffee CupsStarbucks Korea has been heavily criticized in South Korea for its 'Tank Day' promotion, which evoked a deadly crackdown on a 1980 pro-democracy uprising on the May 18 anniversary. The campaign led to a sharp decline in sales and the dismissal of Son Jung-hyun, head of Starbucks Korea.

Read more »

GameStop's Ryan Cohen Faces Uphill Battle in Unsolicited eBay Takeover BidGameStop CEO Ryan Cohen's $56 billion offer for eBay has been rejected, and analysts question how he would finance the deal and persuade shareholders. With a tiny stake and major hurdles, Cohen's path to acquiring eBay is seen as unlikely but not impossible.

Read more »