Pakatan Harapan Declares Full‑Scale Contestation for State and General Elections

Pakatan Harapan chairman and Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim vows to field candidates in every constituency for upcoming state and national polls, rejecting intimidation and pledging to hand power back to the electorate if demanded.

Johor Bahru – The opposition coalition Pakatan Harapan announced its readiness to contest elections on its own, not only in the upcoming state elections but also in the next general election.

The coalition’s chairman and Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim stressed that the alliance will not be intimidated by threats from any quarter and is prepared to return the right to choose the government to the voters. He told a gathering of more than nine thousand party members at the Pakatan Harapan 2026 Convention in the Persada International Convention Centre that the coalition will field candidates in every constituency if the political climate calls for it.

Anwar explained that the unexpected decision by UMNO and Barisan Nasional to contest every seat in the Johor state election has prompted Pakatan Harapan to adopt a decisive stance. He said the coalition will consider contesting in all seats across Selangor, Penang, Pahang and other states, emphasizing that intimidation tactics will not deter them.

The Prime Minister added that the coalition is prepared to relinquish power to the people if the electorate expresses fatigue with the current administration, framing this approach as a continuation of the reformist spirit that has guided the coalition since its inception





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