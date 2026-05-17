Pakatan Harapan Convention Kicks Off, 5,000 Members from PKR, DAP and Amanah Nationwide Attend

The Pakatan Harapan Convention has commenced, with over 5,000 members from PKR, DAP and Amanah expected to attend the event at the Persada Johor International Convention Centre. The convention theme is 'Tekad Madani, Harapan Rakyat' (Madani's Resolve, the People's Hope). After opening remarks, there will be a debate session, speeches from state representatives, and a keynote speech by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to conclude the event.

JOHOR BARU : The Pakatan Harapan Convention kicked off on Sunday morning with about 5,000 members from PKR , DAP and Amanah nationwide participating. The convention theme was 'Tekad Madani, Harapan Rakyat' (Madani's Resolve, the People's Hope).

The live podcast by the coalition's Youth and Wanita wings began at 8.30am, followed by the debate session where state representatives from Pakatan-led states delivered their speeches. Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim's keynote speech was expected at 2pm to conclude the convention. Pakatan communications director Datuk Fahmi Fadzil stated that the main speeches by DAP and Amanah's top leadership will commence after lunch.

Regarding the Johor and Melaka state polls, Anwar is expected to address the coalition's direction, preparations for the 16th General Election, and the consumption of bottled water as advised to washroom staff





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Pakatan Harapan Convention PKR DAP Amanah Youth And Wanita Wings Debate Session Xhr Pkr President Dahlanlegung Johor Baru State Polls

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