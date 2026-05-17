Pakatan Harapan chairman meets BN leader on Johor leadership decision

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, the PH chairman, intends to meet Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, the BN leader, to discuss the coalition's decision to contest on its own in the upcoming state election in Johor. The discussions may involve negotiations to help and rectify any mistakes made for the betterment of the people.

Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim intends to meet Barisan Nasional (BN) leader Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi to discuss the coalition's Johor leadership decision to contest on its own in the upcoming state election .

Anwar, who is also the prime minister, said he hopes the discussion, which may involve negotiations, will be a positive step for both coalitions. He emphasized the importance of helping and rectifying any mistakes made for the sake of the people.

On a related matter, he called on Taman Desa Mutiara PPR residents to support the PH candidate in the coming state election and reminded community leaders and elected representatives to remain on the ground and not just appear during elections. The PKR president was speaking at a community event held at the Taman Desa Mutiara People's Housing Project (PPR) hall in Johor Bahru on May 17, 2026.

The discussion between Anwar and Ahmad Zahid is crucial for resolving the current situation in Johor and preventing disputes that might arise from misunderstandings





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Pakatan Harapan Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim Barisan Nasional Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi Johor State Election Contest On Its Own Negotiations Taman Desa Mutiara People%27S Housing Project Hall Johor Bahru State Election Free Rmm10 Signature Code Cash-In Terms Discussions Helping Rectifying Mistakes People

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