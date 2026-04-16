Pahang PKR Downplays Temerloh Seat Claim Amid Coalition Negotiations

Pahang PKR chief Ahmad Farhan Fauzi has stated that any intention for the party to contest the Temerloh parliamentary seat in GE16 is purely a suggestion from the local division and has not been finalized by the state chapter or the central leadership. Seat distribution is solely the prerogative of the Pakatan Harapan presidential council after coalition-wide negotiations are complete. This clarification comes amid a dispute with Amanah, which considers Temerloh its traditional stronghold.

A potential political storm has been brewing in Pahang over the parliamentary seat of Temerloh, with both PKR and Amanah staking a claim.

However, the Pahang state chapter of PKR has moved to quell speculation, asserting that no concrete decisions have been made regarding their intention to contest the Temerloh seat in the upcoming 16th General Election (GE16).

Ahmad Farhan Fauzi, the chief of Pahang PKR, clarified that a recent proposal originating from the party’s Temerloh division to contest the seat was merely a suggestion and has not progressed to a finalized decision.

He emphasized that the allocation of seats for the general election is a complex process that is exclusively determined by the Pakatan Harapan (PH) presidential council.

This council will only reach its conclusions after comprehensive negotiations have been successfully concluded among all the constituent parties within the coalition.

Therefore, any statements or resolutions from individual divisions, while noted, do not represent the final stance of the party or the coalition as a whole.

The process involves careful consideration of various factors, including traditional strongholds, electoral viability, and the overall strategic landscape of the coalition's electoral pact.

The ultimate authority rests with the highest decision-making body of Pakatan Harapan, ensuring a coordinated and unified approach to seat distribution across the nation.

This clarification is crucial in managing expectations and preventing premature declarations that could disrupt the delicate balance of coalition politics.

The ongoing discussions and negotiations are expected to be thorough, with all component parties having the opportunity to voice their interests and concerns.

The overarching goal is to present a united front that maximizes the coalition's chances of success in GE16, and this necessitates a structured and inclusive decision-making process.





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Pahang PKR Temerloh Seat GE16 Pakatan Harapan Amanah

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