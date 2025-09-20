Pahang Battles Rising Drug Abuse Crisis with Over 12,000 Addicts

Pahang state in Malaysia is facing a critical drug abuse problem, with the Home Minister revealing over 12,000 users and addicts as of June. The 15-35 age group, especially unskilled workers, is most affected by synthetic drugs like methamphetamine and ketamine. The government is taking action, but more comprehensive strategies are needed.

JENGKA: The state of Pahang is grappling with a worrying drug abuse crisis, with a total of 12,745 individuals identified as drug users and addicts as of the end of June this year. This alarming statistic was revealed by Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, who further elaborated that this figure translates to a rate of 765 addicts for every 100,000 residents within the state's population.

Minister Saifuddin underscored the gravity of the situation, emphasizing that drug abuse poses a significant threat to the nation's social equilibrium and the overarching goals of economic advancement. These critical statements were delivered during the closing ceremony of the ‘Pahang Teguh Dadah Terkawal’ tour, an initiative held at Dewan Balora Mastika. The event was a key component of the state-level commemoration of Anti-Drugs Day, an important occasion that was presided over by the esteemed Sultan of Pahang. The Menteri Besar, Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail, also lent his presence to this significant assembly, demonstrating the government's commitment to addressing this pressing concern.\During his address, the Home Minister provided additional insights into the national efforts to combat drug addiction. He mentioned that a substantial number of individuals, specifically 1,917, are currently receiving treatment at a total of 47 private rehabilitation centers scattered across the country. This highlights the government's investment in providing support and care for those struggling with addiction. Minister Saifuddin pinpointed the 15 to 35 age bracket as the most vulnerable demographic, bearing the brunt of this escalating crisis. Within this age group, unskilled workers appear to be disproportionately affected, suggesting a correlation between socio-economic factors and drug abuse prevalence. The Minister highlighted the detrimental consequences of this trend, stressing its impact on both individual economic prospects and the overall productivity levels of the nation. The pervasive nature of drug abuse within this age group raises concerns about future workforce potential and societal progress. He stressed that the situation calls for more comprehensive and targeted interventions aimed at addressing the root causes and providing effective rehabilitation services.\The Minister also shed light on the specific types of substances driving this alarming trend. Synthetic drugs, including methamphetamine and ketamine, have emerged as the preferred choice among addicts. This shift towards synthetic substances presents a multifaceted challenge, given their potential for more severe health consequences and the complexities involved in their illicit manufacturing and distribution. The widespread availability of these synthetic drugs further exacerbates the problem, fueling the addiction cycle and placing an immense burden on law enforcement and healthcare resources. The Home Minister indicated the need for a multi-pronged approach to tackle this crisis, encompassing enhanced law enforcement efforts to curb supply, rigorous prevention and education campaigns to reduce demand, and accessible and effective treatment and rehabilitation programs for those already affected. This strategy aims to not only curtail the spread of drug abuse but also to promote a healthier and more productive society. The information provided by the minister served to highlight the scale of the problem in Pahang, and reinforces the urgent need for collective action to combat the pervasive threat of drug abuse





