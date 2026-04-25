Padini Clarifies MACC Account Freeze: Investigation Targets External Parties, Not Company

Padini Holdings Berhad has clarified that the recent freezing of its bank accounts by the MACC is related to an investigation involving its external counterparties, not the company or its management. The company is cooperating fully with the authorities and maintains its operations are unaffected.

Kuala Lumpur, April 25 – Padini Holdings Berhad has issued a statement addressing concerns arising from the recent freezing of its bank accounts by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission ( MACC ).

The company has clarified that the action is connected to an investigation focusing on its external counterparties, and crucially, does *not* implicate the company itself, nor its management team. This clarification aims to reassure investors and the public following initial reports that caused some market uncertainty. Padini confirmed the account freeze in a filing with Bursa Malaysia yesterday, citing the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 (AMLA) as the legal basis for the MACC’s actions.

The company’s subsequent statement today provides further detail, emphasizing that the investigation centers on parties outside of the Padini organization – individuals and entities who are not employees, officers, or members of the group’s leadership. Padini explicitly stated that, to the best of its knowledge, there are no allegations of wrongdoing directed towards the company. It believes the freezing order is a standard procedural step undertaken by the MACC as part of its ongoing investigation.

In response to the situation, Padini has proactively initiated an internal review to thoroughly assess the circumstances surrounding the investigation and to reinforce the strength of its internal controls. This demonstrates a commitment to transparency and a proactive approach to ensuring compliance. The company maintains a firm zero-tolerance policy regarding corruption and any form of unlawful activity, and this internal review is intended to reaffirm that commitment.

Padini has also retained external legal counsel to assist in navigating the legal complexities of the situation and to actively work towards the swift unfreezing of the affected bank accounts. Importantly, Padini has stressed that its daily business operations remain fully functional and are continuing without interruption. The company previously indicated that the frozen accounts were not central to its day-to-day financial transactions, and that alternative banking facilities are available to support ongoing operations.

This minimizes the potential for disruption to customers, suppliers, and employees. Padini is committed to full cooperation with the MACC throughout the investigation and has pledged to provide timely updates to stakeholders regarding any significant developments. The company understands the importance of maintaining trust and transparency with the market and is dedicated to keeping investors informed. Padini’s swift response and clear communication are intended to mitigate any negative impact on its reputation and stock performance.

The company’s emphasis on the external nature of the investigation, coupled with its proactive internal review and continued operational functionality, are all designed to reassure stakeholders. The fact that the frozen accounts were not actively used for daily operations is a significant factor in minimizing disruption. The company’s engagement of external legal counsel signals a serious and determined approach to resolving the matter efficiently.

Furthermore, Padini’s commitment to transparency and its pledge to provide updates demonstrate a responsible and ethical approach to corporate governance. The situation highlights the importance of robust internal controls and compliance programs for all businesses, particularly those operating in regulated industries. While the investigation is ongoing, Padini’s initial response suggests a confident and proactive stance, aiming to protect its interests and maintain the trust of its stakeholders.

The company’s ability to navigate this challenge effectively will be closely watched by investors and industry observers. The additional promotion of a free RM10 sign-up bonus with code VERSAMM10, with a minimum cash-in of RM100, appears to be a separate marketing initiative and is not directly related to the MACC investigation





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