Overwhelming Response to Sago Worm Farming Course in Tambunan

A sago worm (butod) farming course held in Kampung Tikolod received an overwhelming response, far exceeding expectations. A total of 100 participants attended the programme, which was initially limited to just 20 participants with a fee of RM200 each. The course was fully sponsored by Deputy Chairman of Sawit Kinabalu and Borneo Samudera Sdn Bhd, Datuk Victor P. Paut, much to the delight of participants. All attendees received their certificates today during a "3-in-1" event officiated by Victor, who is also the Gagasan Rakyat Tambunan Division Chief.

TAMBUNAN: A sago worm (butod) farming course held in Kampung Tikolod received an overwhelming response, far exceeding expectations. A total of 100 participants attended the programme, which was initially limited to just 20 participants with a fee of RM200 each.

The course was fully sponsored by Deputy Chairman of Sawit Kinabalu and Borneo Samudera Sdn Bhd, Datuk Victor P. Paut, much to the delight of participants. All attendees received their certificates today during a "3-in-1" event officiated by Victor, who is also the Gagasan Rakyat Tambunan Division Chief. In a brief statement, he expressed hope that sago worm farming could eventually be commercialised as a viable village industry capable of boosting the local economy





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Sago Worm Farming Butod Course Kampung Tikolod Victor P. Paut Deputy Chairman Of Sawit Kinabalu And Borneo S Gagasan Rakyat Tambunan Division Chief Sago Worm Farming Course Butod Course Kampung Tikolod Victor P. Paut Deputy Chairman Of Sawit Kinabalu And Borneo S Gagasan Rakyat Tambunan Division Chief

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