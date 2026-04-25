Over 7,600 Filipino Workers and Dependents Return Home Amidst West Asia Crisis

The Philippines Department of Migrant Workers reports over 7,600 OFWs and their dependents have been repatriated from West Asia in the last two months due to escalating regional tensions. The government is committed to continuing repatriation efforts and ensuring the safety of Filipinos in the region.

The Philippines Department of Migrant Workers ( DMW ) has reported a significant number of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and their dependents have returned to the Philippines following the escalating tensions in West Asia.

As of today, April 25th, a total of 7,674 individuals have been successfully brought home since the crisis began approximately two months ago. This figure encompasses both OFWs seeking to return and their family members who were also residing in the affected regions. The DMW has been actively coordinating repatriation efforts, prioritizing the safety and well-being of Filipino citizens abroad. A substantial portion of these returnees, specifically 7,051 individuals, were repatriated utilizing government funding.

This breakdown includes 5,669 OFWs and 1,382 dependents, demonstrating the government’s commitment to supporting its citizens during times of international crisis. The agency has been working diligently to provide assistance with travel arrangements, logistical support, and necessary documentation to facilitate a smooth and safe return for those wishing to leave the region.

The administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has affirmed its dedication to continuing these repatriation efforts, ensuring that any Filipino citizen who desires to return home is provided with the necessary support. Secretary of the DMW, Hans Leo Cacdac, has emphasized the agency’s proactive stance in safeguarding the welfare of Filipinos currently residing in West Asia.

The DMW remains vigilant and prepared to respond to any potential escalation of the conflict, including the possibility of a large-scale repatriation operation if the situation deteriorates further. The agency is closely monitoring developments in the region and maintaining open communication channels with Philippine embassies and consulates to assess the evolving needs of OFWs. This includes providing updated travel advisories, emergency assistance, and psychological support to those affected by the crisis.

The government is also exploring all available options to ensure the continued safety and security of Filipinos who choose to remain in West Asia, despite the ongoing instability. The initial catalyst for the crisis was a joint military operation conducted by Israel and the United States against targets in Tehran, specifically focusing on Iran’s nuclear facilities and leadership on February 28th.

This action triggered a period of heightened tension and conflict that has since expanded to involve neighboring Gulf states, creating a more complex and volatile situation for OFWs in the region. The DMW recognizes the anxieties and concerns of Filipino workers and their families and is committed to providing transparent and timely information regarding the situation. The agency is also working with various stakeholders, including airlines and recruitment agencies, to streamline the repatriation process and minimize disruptions.

Beyond the immediate repatriation efforts, the DMW is also evaluating long-term strategies to mitigate the risks faced by OFWs in conflict zones and enhance the country’s preparedness for future crises. This includes strengthening bilateral agreements with host countries and improving the agency’s capacity to respond effectively to emergencies. The DMW continues to urge Filipinos in West Asia to register with Philippine embassies or consulates to facilitate communication and assistance during the crisis





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