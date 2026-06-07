Over 100 EV Owners Take Over Sepang International Circuit in Historic Track Day

More than 100 electric vehicle owners from Malaysia and Singapore gathered at Sepang International Circuit for a track day organized by SoyaCincau and Dongfeng, showcasing the performance capabilities of EVs and fostering community growth.

The Sepang International Circuit , usually reverberating with the roar of internal combustion engines, was filled with the quiet hum of electric vehicles as over 100 EV owners from Malaysia and Singapore converged for a unique track day event on June 7, 2026.

Organized by tech media outlet SoyaCincau in collaboration with Chinese automaker Dongfeng, the event aimed to demonstrate that EVs are not just eco-friendly commuters but also capable performers on the racetrack. Participants queued from early afternoon, with the turnout surpassing last year's inaugural event which saw only about 30 attendees. The atmosphere was buzzing with excitement as owners of various EV models, including Dongfeng, Tesla, BYD, BMW, Proton, and Porsche, lined up to experience the thrill of the circuit.

SoyaCincau co-founder and CEO Amin Ashaari expressed his delight at the overwhelming response. He emphasized that the event was not about competition but about allowing EV owners to explore the capabilities of their vehicles in a safe, controlled environment.

'We want to prove that EVs don't have any limitations,' he said, noting that EVs currently account for less than 30 percent of car sales in Malaysia. By organizing such track days, SoyaCincau aims to educate the public on the benefits of electric mobility, including pricing and charging infrastructure. The day began with a parade lap for familiarization, followed by three 40-minute track sessions where participants could push their vehicles to the limit.

Among the highlights was the presence of Volt Auto, an EV brand from Singapore, whose CEO Soh Ming described the event as a first for the company.

'It's a great experience for us to test our cars on the track and gather data for improvements,' he said, adding that he hopes to sponsor more such events in the future. Participants also enjoyed track taxi rides in a Dongfeng 007 driven by a professional racer.

Attendee Kim Chan, a first-time visitor to the circuit, said it was strange to see the track so quiet but thoroughly enjoyed the experience, noting that she is considering purchasing an EV due to improved charging infrastructure. Another returning participant, Ee Sheeden, aimed to beat his previous lap record of 2:34.344 with his modified Tesla Model 3 Performance.

Ee, founder of Exotic Mods, removed the rear seats and replaced doors with fibreglass to reduce weight by 60kg, showcasing the customization potential of EVs. The time attack challenge winners included Firhat Mokhzani (2:32.42) and Ryan Woon Tian Chong (2:38.20), both driving Tesla Model 3 Performance. The event concluded with a strong sense of community, reinforcing the message that EVs are the future of motorsports and everyday driving





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EV Track Day Dongfeng Soyacincau Sepang International Circuit Electric Vehicle Community

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Over 100 EV Owners Participate in Dongfeng Track Day at Sepang International CircuitThe Dongfeng Track Day at Petronas Sepang International Circuit in Sepang, Malaysia, saw over 100 EV owners from Malaysia and Singapore participate in the unique track day event. The event, organised by tech media outlet SoyaCincau and EV brand Dongfeng, allowed EV owners to experience the thrill of racing on the iconic track.

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