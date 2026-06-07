Over 100 EV Owners Participate in Dongfeng Track Day at Sepang International Circuit

The Dongfeng Track Day at Petronas Sepang International Circuit in Sepang, Malaysia, saw over 100 EV owners from Malaysia and Singapore participate in the unique track day event. The event, organised by tech media outlet SoyaCincau and EV brand Dongfeng, allowed EV owners to experience the thrill of racing on the iconic track.

Over 100 EV owners from Malaysia and Singapore participated in the Dongfeng Track Day at Petronas Sepang International Circuit in Sepang, June 7, 2026. The event, organised by tech media outlet SoyaCincau and EV brand Dongfeng, allowed EV owners to experience the thrill of racing on the iconic track.

In a significant leap from last year's inaugural event, which attracted around 30 participants, this year's turnout surpassed expectations with more than 100 EV enthusiasts queuing to enter the track by 5pm. According to SoyaCincau co-founder and chief executive officer Amin Ashaari, the enthusiastic response was overwhelming. The event is not about racing on the track but more to allow EV owners to experience the track and test their vehicle's capabilities.

Participants engaged in three 40-minute track sessions, testing their vehicles' performance. Among the notable EV models represented were those from Dongfeng, Tesla, BYD, BMW, Proton, and Porsche. Participants also had the opportunity to experience a track taxi ride in the 007, driven by a professional. Returning for the second time, EV owner Ee Sheeden aimed to beat his previous lap record of 2:34.344 with his Tesla Model 3 Performance.

As the founder of Exotic Mods, a one-stop centre for Tesla modifications, Ee said he is an EV enthusiast and spent a few years modifying his car to suit the track. Other winners of the time attack challenge were Tesla Model 3 Performance owner Firhat Mokhzani (2:32.42) and Tesla Model 3 Performance owner Ryan Woon Tian Chong (2:38.20)





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Electric Vehicles Dongfeng Track Day Sepang International Circuit EV Owners Track Day Event

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