Outline of Proposed Option to Purchase Mechanism in the Property Market and Factors to Be Considered

This news text discusses the proposal for an option to purchase (OTP) mechanism in the property market and the concerns raised by stakeholders. It emphasizes the need for clear conditions to protect both buyers and developers and the potential consequences of failure in implementation. The text also highlights the technicalities of OTP, the factors influencing abandonment of projects, and the proposed regulated model by the National House Buyers Association (HBA) secretary-general.

Response to the proposal for an option to purchase (OTP) mechanism in the property market has mostly been cautious, with stakeholders stressing the need for clearly defined conditions to ensure that both buyers and developers are protected.

The major concern is that many projects may end up abandoned if the OTP is not properly thought out and implemented, defeating the very purpose for introducing it in the first place. On May 7, housing and local government minister Nga Kor Ming said the government is mulling a plan to introduce an OTP clause in the Real Property Development Bill to prevent developers from abandoning housing projects.

A real estate agent said that to safeguard the developer’s interests, there must be provisions to ensure prospective buyers do not walk away after construction begins. Several factors must also be taken into account to ensure all parties’s interests are protected, such as the timing for the start of construction and the timeline set by housing developers.

Generally, an OTP model requires the payment of a booking fee or deposit at the stage where a prospective buyer expresses interest to purchase the property. Both parties will then have an option to decide whether or not to go ahead with the signing of the sale and purchase agreement (SPA). If the transaction proceeds, the booking fee is offset against the purchase price. Otherwise, it is returned to the buyer under regulated conditions.

The introduction of an OTP would not resolve the deeper structural causes of abandoned projects, as uptake does not necessarily mean that a development is financially sustainable in the long term. Factors such as lengthy approval process, changing market conditions, or being locked in outdated project concepts by the time launches occur may force developers to abandon projects.

The National House Buyers Association (HBA) secretary-general Chang Kim Loong sees the OTP as a practical way to formalise and manage a process that is already actively practised in the market. The Housing Development Regulations 1019 prohibit the collection of payments outside the prescribed SPA framework without legal authorization. The National House Buyers Association had proposed the introduction of a regulated OTP model with clear timelines, prescribed option fees, and legally enforceable procedures governing refunds and contract execution





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Property Market Option To Purchase Development Bill Real Estate Agent Booking Fee Sale And Purchase Agreement Deposits Interest Penalties Developments Regulation Enforcement Provisions Goals Factors Developers HBA Section

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