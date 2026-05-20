Outdated Education Policy Puts Future of Malaysia at Risk

The Razak Report, a major foundation for modern education in Malaysia, was outdated from the start, bringing colonial-era thinking to the country's educational system. Despite replacing outdated policies in 2025, Malaysia still adheres to an industrial-age structure that lacks essential skills for the future, like AI literacy and real-world scenarios. Malaysia's path to nation-building holds promise but needs clarification, as outdated policies may risk the country's unity and prosperity.

Using the Razak Report as the ultimate answer for modern education is like using colonial-era frameworks as permanent policy. History provides context, not eternal solutions.

The 1835 minute on Indian education by Thomas Babington Macaulay reflected colonial thinking about controlling education. Slave codes in the American South prohibited the education of enslaved people. Apartheid-era education policies deliberately limited opportunities for Black South Africans. Every era has had reports and policies confidently defending systems that later became outdated.

Age alone does not make an idea wise.2026-2035, which replaced the Malaysia Education Blueprint 2013-2025, already risks becoming outdated because it still approaches education largely through industrial-age structures. We are entering an era where artificial intelligence can outperform humans in memorisation and standardised testing, where future jobs may not yet exist, and where critical thinking, creativity, adaptability, ethics, emotional intelligence, and interdisciplinary learning matter more than rote learning.

Yet, much of our system still revolves around examinations, rigid curricula, compliance, and political narratives instead of cultivating curiosity, innovation, independent thinking, and real-world problem-solving. The Razak Report was important for nation-building in 1956... But Malaysia now needs an education philosophy designed not just for nation-building, but for future-building. This is the 21st century, and many fundamental issues have changed beyond recognition..





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